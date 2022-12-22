Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Teen saves homeowner and 8 pets from house fire in Chesterfield Township
A hero emerged to save a man and his pets from a burning house fire with seconds to spare. It was all caught on cell phone video after flames broke out at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Chesterfield Township. Owen Tisler, a 17-year-old Eagle Scout, was driving down Anchor Drive...
Tv20detroit.com
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan. Police say his body was found in a pod on the property near his residence. Payan was last...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
(WXYZ) — For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. New data on the state's website found that Michigan's population also dropped. According to the data, there were 105,022 births in the...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan labeled "high" for flu activity on CDC flu map
(WXYZ) — According to the CDC flu map, Michigan is now seeing a high level of flu cases. This comes as both COVID cases and RSV cases continue to rise across the country. And with Christmas just ending and new year celebrations around the corner, experts worry that cases for all three could only climb further.
