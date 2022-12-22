ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After staying below zero on Tuesday, Anchorage finally saw temperatures rise into positive territory just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. As an arctic high pressure system over Interior Alaska slowly moves east, it’ll take the subzero readings with it. Slowly but surely, temperatures will climb through the single digits during the day, reaching early afternoon highs near 10 degrees with abundant sunshine. Brutal and dangerous temperatures in the minus-25 to minus-45 degree range along with wind chill (feels like) values as low as minus-55 degrees will continue over the central Interior today.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO