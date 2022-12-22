ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q 96.1

Should Crossbow Hunting Become Permanent In Maine?

Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?
Q106.5

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
mainebiz.biz

Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine

Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet

MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
WMTW

Videos show waves crashing over barriers, onto Maine's coastal roads

WELLS, Maine — Winds and heavy rain are continuing to slam into Maine as Friday's storm brings flooding to multiple parts of the state. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
East Coast Traveler

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
WMTW

Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
Oddee

Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws

Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

