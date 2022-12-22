Read full article on original website
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Should Crossbow Hunting Become Permanent In Maine?
Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
Maine Parents Begin to Worry as Children’s Medicine Shortage Leaves Shelves Empty
It has been a wild fall season for sicknesses in Maine and beyond, especially when you consider that nearly 100 Maine schools are currently in illness outbreak status. That doesn't mean that those schools are all closed, though some are; it means that at least 15 percent of the school body is out with illness.
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine
Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
Here Are 30 Maine Restaurants We Can’t Help But Miss Now That They Are Gone
Food is nostalgic. All you have to do either smell the aroma of your favorite dish or take the tiniest bite in order for it to transform you back to a memorable time in your life. Maine is chocked full of remarkable and delicious restaurants and have evolving and changing...
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
Videos show waves crashing over barriers, onto Maine's coastal roads
WELLS, Maine — Winds and heavy rain are continuing to slam into Maine as Friday's storm brings flooding to multiple parts of the state. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
An Emotional Open Letter to the Older Gentleman at the Maine Cable Store
Setting up a new house means having to also set up all of your modern "can't do-withouts." The electricity that you can’t do without, the heat that you can’t do-without, and most importantly the cable that you can’t do-without because honey, I cannot do without Clark Griswold on AMC.
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?
Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
Vigils held across Maine for those who have died experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND, Maine — There is no denying homelessness is a significant problem in Maine. The number of homeless Mainers doubled in the past year, according to data from MaineHousing, an independent organization created by the Maine legislature. On Wednesday night, communities around the state came together for vigils to...
Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws
Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
