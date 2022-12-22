Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO