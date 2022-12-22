SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police said more than 20 people were hurt after a pair of dogs got onto a Missouri playground Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers. Eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack at Willard Intermediate South, but police described most of the injuries to the Springfield News-Leader as minor. Three teachers and three students had bites, scratches or other injuries requiring medical attention, while most of the other injuries were caused not by the dogs, but by the chaos that followed.

