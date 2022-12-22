ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Police investigate shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators have not released any details about the shooting or the identities involved. Police say they will release more information at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man hit & killed by train north of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.
JOPLIN, MO
People

21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess

Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack. The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also...
WILLARD, MO
ksgf.com

21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School

(KTTS News) — Springfield police have been investigating an attack by two pit bulls that injured 18 students and three teachers at the Willard Intermediate School. The attack was reported Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics treated the people who were hurt. Six needed emergency care. The pit bulls were euthanized after...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

St. Louis man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A St. Louis, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram-quantities of heroin in the Springfield, Mo., area. Alphonso L. Battle, 55, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to participating in a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

21 students, teachers injured after dog attack at school playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police said more than 20 people were hurt after a pair of dogs got onto a Missouri playground Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers. Eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack at Willard Intermediate South, but police described most of the injuries to the Springfield News-Leader as minor. Three teachers and three students had bites, scratches or other injuries requiring medical attention, while most of the other injuries were caused not by the dogs, but by the chaos that followed.
WILLARD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fire truck overturns hitting icy patch of roadway; Driver suffers serious injuries

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fire truck crash where the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Late Friday night, December 23, 2022, about 10:45 p.m. Central Polk County Fire Protection District state, “Engine 2 was responding to a structure fire with one responder on board when it was involved in a single vehicle accident on an icy road.”
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
OMAHA, AR
KYTV

Resolving addiction in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year is an opportunity for change and Alcoholics Anonymous sees an influx of people in early January for that reason. Some join a local group for resources to quit their addiction, some are seeking the support of people who have experienced the same challenges and others are there because a loved one is concerned with their dependency.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy