Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, MO. - It was a scene of terror and carnage at Willard Intermediate South School in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. 18 students and 3 teachers were suddenly attacked by two pit bull mixes that had wandered onto the playground during recess, leaving many injured, some seriously.
Police investigate shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators have not released any details about the shooting or the identities involved. Police say they will release more information at...
Survivors, advocates in the Ozarks remind there is help when it comes to domestic violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays can be stressful, especially if they are in unsafe situations. “I was in an abusive relationship for 12 years. I tried leaving repeatedly, and I kept going back. I have four kids,” said one survivor who wished to remain anonymous. The holidays can...
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield, Missouri. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street in Springfield. The vehicle is a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck” and has “Affordable Towing” on both […]
Man hit & killed by train north of Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A St. Louis, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram-quantities of heroin in the Springfield, Mo., area. Alphonso L. Battle, 55, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to participating in a...
Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
Fire truck overturns hitting icy patch of roadway; Driver suffers serious injuries
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fire truck crash where the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Late Friday night, December 23, 2022, about 10:45 p.m. Central Polk County Fire Protection District state, “Engine 2 was responding to a structure fire with one responder on board when it was involved in a single vehicle accident on an icy road.”
Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
Springfield Public Schools announce deputy superintendent of operations set to retire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced that Dr. John Mulford will retire as deputy superintendent of operations for the school district next June. “It just kind of felt like this was the right timing for me and my family,” he said. Mulford’s career has spanned nearly...
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away
A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Resolving addiction in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year is an opportunity for change and Alcoholics Anonymous sees an influx of people in early January for that reason. Some join a local group for resources to quit their addiction, some are seeking the support of people who have experienced the same challenges and others are there because a loved one is concerned with their dependency.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Juvenile arrested for shooting dispute over PlayStation
Police in Springfield, Mo., announced on Christmas Eve that a juvenile had recently been arrested over a shooting incident related to a PlayStation video game console.
