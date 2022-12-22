ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Japan PM advisers urge talks on inflation-beating wage growth

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Private sector advisers of Japan's top economic council on Thursday called on the government to step up talks on how to ensure wages rise faster than inflation, opening the door for a shift way from a decade-long focus on deflation.

The rare move by the advisers, who also called for involving outside experts in the discussions, underscores the government's struggle to achieve sustainable wage growth that outpaces price rises.

"Wage growth has stayed at just under 2% while prices are rising 3% to 4%," the four private-sector advisers at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) said.

"A lack of demand is continuing due to a deterioration of consumer sentiment among many households," they said, calling for the talks, which would be about a broad swathe of macroeconomic issues in addition to wage growth, to start from next year.

Similar discussions have not been part of the council's regular agenda in recent years, a government official said, underlining the rarity of the move.

CEFP, whose 11 members include Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, cabinet ministers, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the four private-sector business representatives and academics, is tasked with determining basic principles for the government including the budget and outlining mid-year economic policy.

The council, established in 2001, came up with initiatives for sweeping changes under reform-minded former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi such as privatising the postal system and cleaning up debt in the financial system.

The proposals by the private-sector members form the basis of the government's long-term economic policy platform.

Japan's government will consider revising its decade-old blueprint for fighting deflation next year, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
Washington Examiner

Xi Jinping's failing economic policies

Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy