Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO