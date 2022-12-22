Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Susquenita girls’ basketball wins league game over Line Mountain, gains winning record
For its introduction to league play, Susquenita came ready to soar. The Blackkhawks, after starting the season with the Perry County tournament, went into this week’s game against Line Mountain 1-1. Susquenita would have a winning record by the end of the week. The Blackhawks met the Eagles for...
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines
Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
247Sports
Class of 2024 OL Caleb Brewer has picked up four Power 5 offers during the month of December
The recruitment of Class of 2024 offensive lineman Caleb Brewer has picked up more steam during the month of December. Brewer, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound, offensive tackle out of Pennsylvania via Wyomissing High School, has picked up four Power 5 offers within the past three weeks. His latest two offers came from Michigan and Notre Dame earlier today.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: After Initial Silence, Neumann-Goretti Speaks Candidly About Team Accomplishments after Devastating Loss in State Final
MECHANICSBURG, PA – After the final seconds, postgame handshakes, and meetings with coaches had ended and it was time to head back to the locker room, Neumann-Goretti players remained inconsolable. Needing only one yard to reach the end zone in the final minute of the PIAA Class 3A state...
York football duo signs with West Virginia
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
abc27.com
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
fox29.com
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Rendering of possible new design for Hank's Place.Photo byHank's Place. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today.
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
This frigid Christmas Eve, central Pa. is under a wind chill advisory
Central Pennsylvania is under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. Saturday morning, the temperature will range from 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll “warm up” a bit this afternoon to about 15 for the rest of the day. The morning wind...
Holiday weekend arrives with rain, snow, wind and extreme temperature drops in central Pa.
Up to an inch of snow, 45 mph winds and bitter cold could arrive in central Pennsylvania Friday, creating what forecasters said could be “extremely dangerous” travel conditions. Although highs could reach the mid 40s Friday, forecasters said temperatures will fall to about 12 degrees by 5 p.m....
