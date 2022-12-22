ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines

Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
READING, PA
abc27 News

York football duo signs with West Virginia

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
fox29.com

Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy