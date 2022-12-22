ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New majority of Biden picks confirmed to US utility's board

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jquRPjU00

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed six long-waiting nominees by President Joe Biden to the board of the nation's largest public utility, establishing a new majority with Biden's picks.

The Senate confirmed the six by unanimous consent, Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Ashton Davies said. The federal utility's nine-member board had been whittled down to five people, each appointed by former President Donald Trump , with two members who had been serving after their terms expired in May.

The seats come with five-year terms. But when a board member’s term expires, that person can keep serving until end of the current congressional session, typically in December, or until their successors take office, whatever comes first.

Environmental groups had been calling for urgency in the confirmations, saying that otherwise, the board soon wouldn't have a quorum to conduct business and the utility's ability to fulfill its duties would be hampered. Advocates also have been urging the new board members, when installed, to move away from carbon-producing electricity more quickly in a push to curb climate change.

The new board members span several states. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is returning to the TVA board of which he once was chairman as a nominee of former President Barack Obama . Adam Wade White is the judge executive for Lyon County, Kentucky. Bill Renick is a former Ashland, Mississippi, mayor and state lawmaker.

Beth Geer, from Brentwood, Tennessee, is the chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and serves on Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. Michelle Moore, who grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, and lives in Richmond, Virginia, heads a clean energy nonprofit after leading Obama’s sustainability team.

Robert Klein is a retired line foreman for the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga who also filled roles with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Three of the new board members' nominations date back to April 2021. Two were nominated in June, and one was nominated in July.

“We’re excited to have Beth, Bobby, Michelle, Bill, Joe and Wade add their diverse perspectives to the TVA team," TVA spokesperson Ashton Davies said in a statement. "We look forward to them being sworn in as TVA directors in the coming days and help us further strengthen TVA’s ongoing mission of service to the 10 million people of our seven-state region.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, on Wednesday offered praise for "finally adding a Kentuckian" — White — to the board.

"Wade’s heart has always been in serving his home state and his unique perspective will bring balance to the organization and its priorities," McConnell said in a statement.

Three Trump-appointed board members will remain in the new year: Chairman William Kilbride, whose term expires in May 2023, and Beth Harwell and Brian Noland, whose terms expire in May 2024.

Environmental advocates have urged the new Democrat-appointed board members, once installed, to move more quickly in transitioning to 100% carbon-free electricity, citing the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

“We look forward to working with the new board members to bring TVA into better alignment with the Biden Administration’s priorities,” Stephen Smith, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy’s executive director, said in a statement.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who has been a key critic of TVA during legislative hearings, said the new board should "act quickly to bring the TVA into the 21st century — moving it from a laggard to a leader in renewable energy so that consumers have affordable, reliable, and clean power.”

TVA has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to 2005 levels. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050. TVA's CEO, Jeff Lyash, has said the utility will not be able to meet Biden's 100% reduction goal for 2035 without technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors.

Meanwhile, the utility earlier this month recommended replacing the aging coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee with natural gas. Last year, TVA's board delegated any decision on Cumberland’s replacement to Lyash.

TVA provides electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, in addition to large industrial customers and federal operations.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday.…
Vox

The bill to prevent Trump from stealing the next election, explained

Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. Buried in...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds pro-union vote at Ohio battery factory

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday praising the successful union vote of an electric battery plant in Ohio. Biden, who often calls himself the most pro-union president in history, said the vote will help strengthen manufacturing and the middle class. "Congratulations to the newest members of the United Auto...
WARREN, OH
The Hill

Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Final Act in a Unified Washington: a $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

In the final act of the Democratic Party’s unified control of Washington, President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1.7 trillion spending bill next week, funding the federal government through most of next year and marking the end of a historically productive Congress for Democrats.After the Senate passed the “omnibus” spending bill Thursday night by a bipartisan 68-29 margin, the House passed the bill on Friday along far more partisan lines, 225-20. Just nine Republicans voted for the legislation, many of them retiring members taking their last votes. One Democrat voted no and one voted present—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Democrats try to find cover on Title 42

Senate Democrats sought political cover on Thursday as Republicans forced a vote on whether to maintain a Trump-era immigration policy that has Democrats divided. Eight Democratic senators — Jon Tester (Mont.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) — along…
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023

DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows

A group of House Republicans threatening to block priorities from GOP senators who vote for the $1.7 trillion omnibus funding bill has grown to 31. The 31 current and incoming members signing an open letter led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to Republican Senate colleagues on Wednesday marks an increase from a similar Monday letter that had 13 names.…
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

952K+
Followers
200K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy