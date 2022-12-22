Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
Kelly: State HEAL grants include Mitchell, Lincoln counties
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
WIBW
15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
KWCH.com
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a man and woman were killed Friday after a southeast Wichita shooting. WPD said a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were also critically injured. WPD said just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the...
Kan. sheriff's deputy charged with disorderly conduct
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy with misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy 28-year-old Cameron Zane was working an approved off-duty job...
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Ferocity of wildfires in Kansas highlights the need for more prescribed burning of grasses and trees and a larger state investment in firefighting efforts. The post Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kfdi.com
Kansas Tops $15 Billion in Private Sector Investments Since 2019
Kansas has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investment since 2019. This economic development has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained. Almost half (or $7.5 billion) committed capital investment has occurred within 2022, which is twice the amount recorded in 2021. The Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto that was announced in July accounted for $4 billion. Its projected impact on the state economy is expected to become more significant once its suppliers finalize site locations in Kansas.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Executive Order Issued Lifting Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Weather Relief
Due to the inclement weather, Governor Kelly issued an Executive Order this week to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain restrictions on motor carriers, such as some...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
KAKE TV
'I’m going to do something about it': Solar panel company under investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Solar energy is in high demand, but so are the number of complaints against out-of-state companies that are trying to sell you solar panels. A KAKE News on Your Side investigation shows the biggest problem many people are seeing is that companies sometimes over-promise and under-deliver.
KWCH.com
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
Kansas Public Radio
Can the Democratic governor of Kansas get Republicans on board for tax cuts in a non-election year?
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wants to accelerate the phaseout of the state’s food sales tax. That could have the greatest impact on people with low incomes. But Republican lawmakers may not feel the need to do it. In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and...
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0