Kansas has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investment since 2019. This economic development has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained. Almost half (or $7.5 billion) committed capital investment has occurred within 2022, which is twice the amount recorded in 2021. The Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto that was announced in July accounted for $4 billion. Its projected impact on the state economy is expected to become more significant once its suppliers finalize site locations in Kansas.

