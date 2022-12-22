ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Kelly: State HEAL grants include Mitchell, Lincoln counties

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

KWCH.com

2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a man and woman were killed Friday after a southeast Wichita shooting. WPD said a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were also critically injured. WPD said just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the...
Salina Post

Kan. sheriff's deputy charged with disorderly conduct

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy with misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy 28-year-old Cameron Zane was working an approved off-duty job...
kfdi.com

Kansas Tops $15 Billion in Private Sector Investments Since 2019

Kansas has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investment since 2019. This economic development has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained. Almost half (or $7.5 billion) committed capital investment has occurred within 2022, which is twice the amount recorded in 2021. The Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto that was announced in July accounted for $4 billion. Its projected impact on the state economy is expected to become more significant once its suppliers finalize site locations in Kansas.
Salina Post

Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
KWCH.com

Wichita man identified in deadly crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
Salina Post

🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds

TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
