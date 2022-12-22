ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin Fire Department giving away free bottled water

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Oberlin Fire Department is giving away free bottled water at its main station to help assist those affected by the current boil advisory and water issues. The station is located at 215 W Fifth Avenue in Oberlin. Water is provided by GOSEP and the Louisiana...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly. “When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur family Christmas

Sulphur family Christmas
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2022. Jason Wayne Corder, 43, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana. Geoffrey Paul Como, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not permitted to enter highway from private road; obscured windshield; proper equipment required on vehicles; third-offense DWI. Randy Ray...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight

Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Memorial notifies patients of cybersecurity incident

Lake Charles Memorial Health System began mailing letters today to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On Oct. 21, LCMHS’s information security team detected unusual activity involving its computer network. LCMH took immediate action to contain the activity and investigate its cause. On Oct. 25, 2022, LCMH learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network. LCMH took additional steps to investigate the incident, including reporting it to law enforcement and launching an investigation with independent experts. The investigation determined the unauthorized access to LCMH’s computer network occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, during which time the unauthorized third party accessed or obtained certain files from its systems.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’

There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Entergy asks customers to conserve power

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

