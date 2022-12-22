Read full article on original website
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Subway crowd in DC runs in terror as off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots armed man who shoved him - pair grapple and fall over wall
Commuters fled in terror after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man who got into a fight with him which escalated when they fell eight feet onto the subway platform. Newly released surveillance footage from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority shows the moment Troy Bullock, 28, shoved an off-duty FBI agent who has yet to be named, at the Metro Center station on Wednesday.
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
2 D.C. Cops Convicted in Black Moped Rider’s Crash Death
After deliberating for five days, a jury on Wednesday convicted two D.C. police officers in connection with the 2020 death of a young Black man on a moped. Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct, and obstruction of justice after prosecutors said he’d recklessly and illegally chased 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown in his unmarked police car, causing the youth to crash his scooter into an oncoming vehicle. Sutton’s co-defendant, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, who was behind the wheel of a second squad car involved in the chase, was not directly charged in Hylton-Brown’s death, but was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. As the verdicts were read aloud on Wednesday, Hylton-Brown’s mother, Karen Hylton, rocketed up from her seat and began roaring at the officers behind the defendants’ table. She was dragged out of the courtroom by deputy U.S. marshals as the judge yelled, “Get her out!” When Sutton was indicted last September, city officials and prosecutors told The Washington Post they couldn’t remember another case when a D.C. police officer was found guilty of—or even charged in—an on-duty murder.Read it at NBC
toofab.com
Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder
The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
Man charged after DNA links him to 1983 killings of women found dead in their Toronto homes: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day"
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged...
Washington State Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Murdering Half-Sister Who Was Found Burnt and Dismembered
A Washington state man was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison after killing his half-sister. Defendant David Haggard, 48, was convicted in October for murder in the second degree. Victim Jamie Haggard, 27, was found burnt and dismembered in a suitcase by State Route 522 in Snohomish County in May 2018, according to KING.
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
iheart.com
Four Suspects Posed As FBI Agents Wearing Tactical Gear In D.C. Robbery
Authorities in Washington, D.C, are searching for four armed suspects who posed as FBI agents wearing tactical gear when they broke into a house early Thursday (December 15) morning. Three of the men had guns, while the fourth was wielding a crowbar. The Metropolitan Police Department said that one of...
iheart.com
Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence
A Virginia rapper, who took a photo of himself during the riots at the U.S. Capitol building and used the image as his album cover, will go to prison for his involvement in the events that transpired on January 6, 2021. According to a report WUSA 9 published on Monday,...
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime After Burning a Cross in His Front Yard to Intimidate Black Neighbors
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to A federal hate crime after burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors. Axel Charles Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both. Nearly two years ago on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox...
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
Police seek gunman from I-95 shooting
A motorist opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this week underscoring the rise in danger due to aggressive driving across the country.
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their roles in the organization.
Pennsylvania Teen Confessed Over Instagram to Killing Girl, Police Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Police officers found a girl shot dead in Bensalem, Pennsylvania after her alleged 16-year-old killer confessed to the crime over an Instagram video chat, police say. The accused murderer, a boy, sent a video chat Friday afternoon to a teenage acquaintance in...
