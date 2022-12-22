ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Daily Mail

Subway crowd in DC runs in terror as off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots armed man who shoved him - pair grapple and fall over wall

Commuters fled in terror after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man who got into a fight with him which escalated when they fell eight feet onto the subway platform. Newly released surveillance footage from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority shows the moment Troy Bullock, 28, shoved an off-duty FBI agent who has yet to be named, at the Metro Center station on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

2 D.C. Cops Convicted in Black Moped Rider’s Crash Death

After deliberating for five days, a jury on Wednesday convicted two D.C. police officers in connection with the 2020 death of a young Black man on a moped. Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct, and obstruction of justice after prosecutors said he’d recklessly and illegally chased 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown in his unmarked police car, causing the youth to crash his scooter into an oncoming vehicle. Sutton’s co-defendant, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, who was behind the wheel of a second squad car involved in the chase, was not directly charged in Hylton-Brown’s death, but was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. As the verdicts were read aloud on Wednesday, Hylton-Brown’s mother, Karen Hylton, rocketed up from her seat and began roaring at the officers behind the defendants’ table. She was dragged out of the courtroom by deputy U.S. marshals as the judge yelled, “Get her out!” When Sutton was indicted last September, city officials and prosecutors told The Washington Post they couldn’t remember another case when a D.C. police officer was found guilty of—or even charged in—an on-duty murder.Read it at NBC
WASHINGTON, DC
toofab.com

Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder

The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
SILVER SPRING, MD
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC

