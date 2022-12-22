ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings

New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?

Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t Expect Any More Major Moves From The Guardians This Offseason

The Guardians sat last offseason's free agency out and didn't make any major moves. This offseason was a different story, but don't expect the organization to continue with the moves they've already made. Cleveland's front office set out to make improvements during the offseason coming off a surprising and successful...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed

It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

