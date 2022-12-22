Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings
New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
Tri-City Herald
Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?
Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night. Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more. The entire ...
Tri-City Herald
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Tri-City Herald
Don’t Expect Any More Major Moves From The Guardians This Offseason
The Guardians sat last offseason's free agency out and didn't make any major moves. This offseason was a different story, but don't expect the organization to continue with the moves they've already made. Cleveland's front office set out to make improvements during the offseason coming off a surprising and successful...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Pundit Predicts Russell Westbrook Wins Major Award This Season
Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is enjoying a much better second year in Los Angeles. Last year, Westbrook struggled to fit in next to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Then, he spent an entire offseason as the center of trade rumors, and a whole lot of drama. But new...
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed
It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
Tri-City Herald
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday’s Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night. Boston welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden as it looks to snap its three-game losing streak. Over the last three games, the Celtics have lost two matchups against the Orlando Magic and fell against the Indiana Pacers at home 117-112.
Tri-City Herald
Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments
Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
Comments / 0