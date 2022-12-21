Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Accuses Husband Kody of Turning Meri and Robyn ‘Against’ Her
Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure. Janelle, 53, and...
Jeremy Roloff Has Three Adorable Kids — Let's Meet 'Em!
When we first met the Roloff family, the year was 2006. George W. Bush was still the president, and the controversial Iraq War was very much in the heat of battle. Taylor Swift's debut album of the same name came out. The Pittsburg Steelers won the Super Bowl. Crash won Best Picture at the Oscars. Olivia Palermo was the 'it girl' of the moment. And the Roloff kids were 8, 12, and 15.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
The Hollywood Gossip
Lauryn Shannon: WeTV Forced Me to Go to Therapy After Seeing What Mama June Put Me Through!
Lauryn Shannon has been through an awful lot in her young life. And many of her family’s darkest moments have been televised. So perhaps it’s only right that the network that profited from the Shannon family’s dysfunction should also foot the bill for Lauryn’s therapy!. Yes,...
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids
"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview
Christine Brown always wanted to be a third wife. Now she isn't a polygamist at all. The 'Sister Wives' star explained her thinking in a new podcast interview.
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World': Matt Reconnects With Zach Over Grandson Josiah (Exclusive)
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff spends some quality time with his newest grandson, Josiah, in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode. The intergenerational meeting also helps Matt reconnect with his son, Zach, despite their ongoing dispute. "Now, hi," Matt says to the baby infant. "Do you...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says She Doesn’t Want to Be ‘Beaten into Submission’ by Kody Brown
Standing her ground. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown said she doesn’t want to be “beaten into submission” by her husband, Kody Brown. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 11, episode shared by People, Janelle, 53, and Kody, 53, argued about how the Brown patriarch’s strict rules surrounding COVID-19 had created tension in their family.
Toni Collette’s Husband: Everything To Know About Dave Galafassi & Their Marriage Before Split
Toni’s and Dave are both Australian. The duo married in 2003 in a traditional Buddhist ceremony. They welcomed two children together during their long-term marriage. Toni announced their split on Dec 7, 2022. Toni Collette has certainly enjoyed a high-profile career on the big screen. And behind the scenes,...
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
Comments / 0