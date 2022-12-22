ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

South Shore communities brace for storm surge, power outages

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Patricia Gill is nervous. She moved close to Rexhame Beach in August and still doesn’t own a generator.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Gill said. “We’re hosting Christmas so our fingers are crossed that everything’s going to be fine.”

Gill and thousands of other homeowners along the coast are wondering if they’ll be forced to spend the holiday weekend without electricity. A high wind warning and a coastal flood watch have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a pre-Christmas storm that’s expected to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of widespread damage to the region.

Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said crews are ramping up staffing and canceling vacation for some of its workers.

“Certainly the highest winds are along the coast so whether it’s Cape Cod, South Shore, or even up into Boston, that’s where the highest winds are going to be so we’ll certainly be alert for those areas,” Hallstrom said.

Marshfield resident Ryan Shorey said a bad wind storm several years ago knocked out power for three days. Shorey has two generators in case one doesn’t work.

“We’re kind of used to [bad storms] so the flooding doesn’t impact us as much unless you lose power, then you start dancing around figuring out what’s next,” he said.

Eversource recommends customers charge all electronics, assemble a storm kit, stock up on prescription drugs, and check in with elderly neighbors and friends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power Across New England Following Brutal Wind and Rain

More than 18,000 Massachusetts homes remain without power Saturday after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. Utility crews are working to restore power across the region amid the bitter cold that has settled in following the storm. Plummeted temperatures have complicated the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall

(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages

Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Holiday Storm Brings High Winds and Flooding; SSA Cancels Ferries

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph hit the Island Thursday night, beginning at about midnight and continuing into the morning. The Steamship Authority has canceled all freight ferry services for Friday, and will make its last trip of the day when the M/V Martha's Vineyard returns to Vineyard Haven at 3:15. In a text message to the Gazette, spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry service would be making no more crossings Friday.
capecoddaily.com

CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter affecting the Cape

CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates). 8 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are […] The post CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter affecting the Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Possibility for 70K power outages in Mass. when approaching storm hits, utility company warns

BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Drivers asked to "stay off roads if possible" Friday

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm. "Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand. Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas. The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight."Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston, MA
