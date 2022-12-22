South Shore communities brace for storm surge, power outages

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Patricia Gill is nervous. She moved close to Rexhame Beach in August and still doesn’t own a generator.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Gill said. “We’re hosting Christmas so our fingers are crossed that everything’s going to be fine.”

Gill and thousands of other homeowners along the coast are wondering if they’ll be forced to spend the holiday weekend without electricity. A high wind warning and a coastal flood watch have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a pre-Christmas storm that’s expected to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of widespread damage to the region.

Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said crews are ramping up staffing and canceling vacation for some of its workers.

“Certainly the highest winds are along the coast so whether it’s Cape Cod, South Shore, or even up into Boston, that’s where the highest winds are going to be so we’ll certainly be alert for those areas,” Hallstrom said.

Marshfield resident Ryan Shorey said a bad wind storm several years ago knocked out power for three days. Shorey has two generators in case one doesn’t work.

“We’re kind of used to [bad storms] so the flooding doesn’t impact us as much unless you lose power, then you start dancing around figuring out what’s next,” he said.

Eversource recommends customers charge all electronics, assemble a storm kit, stock up on prescription drugs, and check in with elderly neighbors and friends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

