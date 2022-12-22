Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
The Life Academy in Round Rock gives away thousands of toys to families
ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the second year, The Life Academy in Round Rock hosted a Christmas toy giveaway with thousands of toys going to families free of charge. The two women who made it happen met when they were both vacationing in Mexico. Alyson Pirotina and Dr. Lawonne Proctor decided to stay friends, and eventually, start something meaningful together, rooted in a shared passion for children.
fox7austin.com
Call volumes not out of ordinary during arctic blast, Austin first responders say
AUSTIN, Texas - First responders have been braving the elements to help those in need during the cold weather. Both the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS say their call volumes haven't been drastically out of the ordinary. While it's cold, they say it helps that there's no precipitation.
fox7austin.com
Austin community gathering donations to help the homeless as temperatures drop
AUSTIN, Texas - With temperatures quickly dropping Thursday, community members have been doing what they can to help out the homeless community to stay warm. "Currently we have three drop off areas that people can take donations to. Both of these will be available all day and night. For one of them specifically is St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. That's opened 24 hours," says Aja Guyton with the Sunrise Navigation Center.
fox7austin.com
Firefighter injured in East Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury Thursday night after a house fire in East Austin. AFD says the fire was at a home on McKinley Avenue that was reported to be unoccupied. The fire is out and investigators are now...
fox7austin.com
Austin Trail of Lights to close early tonight due to freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Winter weather is again impacting the Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park. The holiday event will be open tonight, Dec. 23 for its final night of the year, but it will be closing early at 8:30 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. Prepaid general admission...
fox7austin.com
Austin Family: Renewing the spirit of giving
The holiday season is a good time to renew the sense of charity, not only with our family and friends, but with people who are in different circumstances than ourselves. Austin Family magazine joins us with more.
fox7austin.com
Free Christmas tree recycling available in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at free drop-off locations across the county starting Monday. Five locations will open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are reminded to follow disposal requirements to ensure trees can be mulched...
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
fox7austin.com
Austin’s homeless population struggles to stay safe in arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s homeless population struggled to keep warm as temperatures dropped below freezing Thursday. "It’s horrible. I don't wish anybody to have to do what I'm doing," said 54-year-old Joe King as he walked out of the Angel House Soup Kitchen on East Cesar Chavez. He...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Sadie at WCRAS
Sadie is just shy of her ninth birthday and looking for a home for the holidays at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS says she is easy to walk on a leash and seems friendly with other dogs. An Adoption Angel has also paid her adoption fee for the lucky family that takes her in.
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in West Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
fox7austin.com
Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
fox7austin.com
'Keeping Score': Gingerbread house decorating
AUSTIN, Texas - It's Christmastime in Central Texas, which means a holiday-themed Keeping Score!. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their gingerbread house skills to the test to create beautiful works of edible art using mini marshmallows, candy pieces, frosting and of course, gingerbread cookies. However, no...
fox7austin.com
'Steel' the cat flies more than 7,000 miles to receive care at Austin Pets Alive!
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! welcomed a special client on Tuesday. "Steel" the cat traveled from Kuwait to Washington D.C. to Central Texas after she was taken in after being hit by a car. "We try to find them homes locally where we can, and then sometimes we also...
fox7austin.com
Atmos Energy customers report gas outages, low gas levels
LEANDER, Texas - Residents of Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and other areas that use Atmos Energy are reporting gas outages and low gas levels. FOX 7 Austin received numerous calls and emails early Friday morning from customers without heat, who have no hot water, and are unable to use their stoves.
fox7austin.com
Austin police say missing man was found safe
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a man who was last seen on December 13 has been found safe. Investigators say 71-year-old Joseph Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road in Southeast Austin. His family heard from him on Tuesday, but police were concerned about his...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Amy's Ice Creams
Austin institution Amy's Ice Creams is joining in on the fun at the city of Austin's free New Year celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31. General manager Ren Vedder joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to showcase some of the treats and eats that Amy's will be serving at the celebration.
fox7austin.com
Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado
SALADO, Texas - The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service. This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April. The Salado...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
Comments / 0