Meridian, ID

Meridian struggles to find consensus on housing code changes

By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

The city of Meridian doesn’t have a lot of housing options, Meridian Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood said Tuesday in a presentation on possible code changes.

Hood was going through possible changes to make housing more affordable and give residents more options. He described ways to add missing middle housing, like duplexes and fourplexes, and noted that 80% of Meridian’s housing stock is single family and the rest is multi-family.

“I don’t think there’s any objections,” Council President Brad Hoaglun said.

However, many of the other ideas presented were not met with the same level of consensus. Meridian’s city council expressed concern with almost every other idea.

Tiny Homes

The potential changes include tiny homes. Meridian is currently dealing with a lawsuit surrounding tiny homes after a woman living in a tiny home was told she could not live there . In August, Meridian Spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith told the Idaho Statesman the city was not considering changing its zoning code about tiny homes.

Hood said this may be an opportunity to build a “subdivision within a subdivision” – a subcommunity of lots available for tiny homes on wheels. But he said the answer is not to allow RVs to serve as dwellings in residential areas.

“Staff realizes there is a market in people that want to be mobile,” Hood said.

But councilmembers expressed concerns. Councilmember Liz Strader said she was interested in exploring it but that she would prefer tiny homes with foundations versus tiny homes on wheels. Councilmember Luke Cavener said he would support reviewing and amending definitions to address the situation, certainly if developers wanted to build a tiny home community.

“I just think that we’re going to encounter a lot of conflict points on this particular issue if we force tiny homes to kind of integrate with traditional single-family homes,” Cavener said.

“I hate to preclude a developer from coming forward with an idea,” Hoaglun said. “But, yeah, we’ll have to wrap our arms around it and make sure it is workable for our community.”

Councilmember Jessica Perreault said she would send everyone an article on tiny homes with lots of photos and style options. She said she had asked Hood about getting city services and the fire department to tiny lots.

“Caleb seemed to think that that was sort of the least of our challenge,” Perreault said. “The challenge would be more about really making it acceptable to our community as a lifestyle.”

In Meridian, a tiny home community called “Klein Huis” was planned, but received overwhelming community opposition . Alpha Development Group withdrew its application in late November.

Small Houses

The council also discussed small houses.

City Councilmembers expressed concern with removing minimum house sizes. In the lowest residential zoning, houses must be at least 1,500 square feet and in the next lowest, houses must be at least 1,400 square feet. Hood said that construction, material and labor costs are high, so a smaller house size could make a home more affordable. Plus, he said, if someone wants a smaller home, why should the government tell them how to live their life?

“This is a fairly straightforward change,” Hood said. “These are the only two zones in our city that we currently have a minimum housing size for.”

Strader said she had “thoughts” after previously living in New York City. She said she understood relaxing or changing the requirements but she said it didn’t make sense to eliminate the minimum.

“There is kind of just a livability factor of: humans deserve a certain amount of light and air and a certain amount of space to have, I think, an adequate dwelling,” Strader said.

Hoaglun said if someone built a 700-square-foot home next to a 3,000-square-foot home, the larger home owner could be worried about lower property values. Perreault said many developments have covenants that already include minimums.

Perreault mentioned the possibility of adding house size minimums to other residential zones. Strader said it might make more sense to tackle the issue through lot sizes.

Accessory Dwelling Units

An accessory dwelling unit is a secondary dwelling, like a guesthouse or granny flat, on the same property as a single-family home, according to the presentation. They can be attached or detached, Hood said.

Realistically, Hood said many existing lots couldn’t fit another dwelling. But with some tweaks, there are ways to add these units. He asked the council for feedback on potentially allowing an exception to rear setbacks.

“You could fit more ADUs,” Hood said. “You could do a lot more of these if you either relaxed or removed a parking requirement. We need to think that through.”

Councilmember Joe Borton said if the concept is designed to encourage a one-off existing homeowner to add dwelling units, then it would only really happen when someone had a mother-in-law or someone who was moving in.

“‘I’m really not creating any housing stock at all. It’s a wash,” Borton said.

Hood said it would add housing stock and a dwelling unit but it’s not targeted at a family, necessarily.

The Treasure Valley doesn’t have great public transportation, Hoaglun said, so reducing parking requirements would take more thought.

Strader said she was open to it, but she sees changing the setbacks as a potential issue. The city already set the “rules of the road” on setbacks, she said.

“People purchased homes, built homes on that basis,” Strader said. “If I was a neighbor, and then setbacks, especially rear setbacks got changed, and then two weeks later, I heard about somebody applying to build a granny flat feet from my home, I think I would absolutely flip.”

To fix the issue, Perreault suggested people could be required to have neighborhood meetings before they build an additional dwelling unit. Hood suggested the letters to neighbors allowing them to provide feedback within a time frame.

Density bonuses

A density bonus would allow additional units for projects that set aside units for affordable housing.

Hood said it would go back to the point of people buying in Meridian understanding the rules, but now the rules could be changed.

“I had big reservations with that for that very reason. Amongst all the tools, all the tools aren’t of equal value,” Borton said. “And I thought that one was very concerning for that policy reason.”

Strader said she was more open to the idea but only in the context of multi-family units, especially in areas where the city wants density.

“I think that this council would be open to at least a conversation about if it was happening in single-family residence zoning,” Cavener said. “So this is a lever that I wouldn’t want to restrict, but it’s not necessarily the first one that I think that we should be running to pull.”

Development fee waivers and credits

The city code currently can exempt affordable housing developments from impact fees from city code. But Hood proposed expanding exemptions to other fees.

The council discussed what sort of projects would qualify. Strader said she would want a non-profit to be doing the project. However, Cavener disagreed.

“I actually wouldn’t support it that it would have to be a nonprofit,” Cavener said. “I think if the private sector says we want to do something creative, we should incentivize that. We should reward that.”

Cavener said the city should plan for fee waivers and deferrals in the budget next year.

