SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet for hybrid public meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. with a social in the evening and Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. The meetings will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO