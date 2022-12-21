Read full article on original website
WDFW seeks comment on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox until Jan. 24, 2023. The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from endangered to threatened based on encouraging conservation gains and population...
WDFW News Release: Razor clam digs on all coastal beaches remain closed due to persistent marine toxin levels
OLYMPIA – The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Razor clam test results released on Dec. 22 indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, remain above the health guidelines...
