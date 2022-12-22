ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

KDVR.com

Wind chill warnings expire

Temperatures are still frigid across the state, but they are slowly increasing back to the positives. Travis Michels forecasts. Temperatures are still frigid across the state, but they are slowly increasing back to the positives. Travis Michels forecasts. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply

Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks

Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Road conditions remain icy Friday morning

While the snow has stopped falling, road conditions are still slick. Lisa D'Souza reports. While the snow has stopped falling, road conditions are still slick. Lisa D'Souza reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had several disgruntled customers lined up Christmas Eve morning...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight

Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill will continue to drop overnight. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amazon delivery drivers brace for frigid temperatures

As the temperatures plummeted Wednesday night, hundreds of Amazon employees were preparing for work. Gabby Easterwood reports. Amazon delivery drivers brace for frigid temperatures. As the temperatures plummeted Wednesday night, hundreds of Amazon employees were preparing for work. Gabby Easterwood reports. Big Get: Justin Simmons. Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet

Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Boebert, Greene butt heads over House speaker. This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the political panel discusses the...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Man nearly loses feet from frostbite

Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Santa getting cozy in Conifer

Santa gave some insider tips on how he gets around on Christmas Eve. Dan Daru reports. Santa gave some insider tips on how he gets around on Christmas Eve. Dan Daru reports. Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for subfreezing …. The frigid weather lingers across Denver Friday with wind...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stolen from family's yard

A family is desperate to find their dog after someone stole it from their yard. Greg Nieto reports. A family is desperate to find their dog after someone stole it from their yard. Greg Nieto reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had...
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state

Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
DENVER, CO

