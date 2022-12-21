ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
WRGB

Today It's Rain and 50s, 19 Years Ago it Was Big Snow and Cold

I wrote the following summary for this event not long after the storm ended back in 2003 for the CBS6 Albany Climate and Storm Summary Database. You can see the full article there with a complete listing of archived snowfall reports. Enjoy the look back at this first storm in what ended up being an extremely active December back in 2003.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details

Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Deadly Bomb Cyclone Winter Weather Slams U.S., Disrupts Flights

The U.S. is experiencing its coldest Christmas Eve on record amid a country-wide frigid snap in the form of a bomb cyclone—a storm created when high pressure and low pressure masses of air collide, causing the pressure in the low-pressure mass to descend rapidly.The wild weather has already resulted in the deaths of four people in Ohio who crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in whiteout conditions, while more than a dozen people have died in other incidents related to the weather.More than 2 million power have experienced power outages, while FedEx and UPS issued statements saying that many Christmas packages...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy