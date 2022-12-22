MINNEAPOLIS -- Kevin O'Connell was an NFL prospect in the process of workouts and meetings when New York Jets quarterbacks coach Brian Daboll arrived for a pre-draft session with the San Diego State product.O'Connell landed with New England instead for the start of his short-lived playing career in 2008, but he developed an instant respect for Daboll that day that kept growing throughout their journeys across the league.MORE: 5 Vikings players make Pro Bowl roster, along with 9 alternatesNearly 15 years later, they'll be strategizing against each other on opposite sidelines in Minnesota when the Vikings host the New York Giants...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO