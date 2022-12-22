Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
One Vikings Acquisition Made List of Top 5 Offseason Moves
The Vikings’ defense was the clear Achilles heel of the team in 2020 and 2021, and the newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to bring in some playmakers. That problem was acknowledged in the front office, and the Vikings made the requisite moves and signed some playmakers. Patrick...
T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson Combine For 3 TDs in Vikings' 27-24 Win Over Giants
The Vikings have set the all-time record for one-score victories in a single season.
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants
Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
The Folks Picking the Giants over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Week 16. The Giants toppled the Washington Commanders in Week 15, 20-12, granting New York a rather favorable path to the playoffs. The Vikings stunningly erased a 33-point lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.
FOX Sports
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
FOX Sports
'Its a quarterback's dream to have those kind of players' - Kirk Cousins discusses the weapons that he has on the Vikings' offense
Kirk Cousins talks with Kristina Pink after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Justin Jefferson set the Minnesota Vikings single season record for receiving yards.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Officially Eliminated from Playoffs, What’s Next In Indianapolis?
The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3. There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.
Tri-City Herald
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
Tri-City Herald
Jack Conklin’s Extension a Surprise, But Perhaps it Shouldn’t Be
Between coming off of a major knee injury and the cost involved, it seemed the Cleveland Browns might be content to allow tackle Jack Conklin hit free agency and see him sign elsewhere, perhaps recouping a handsome compensatory prize. The Browns opted to keep him, which is surprising, but maybe it shouldn't be.
Giants-Vikings reconnects rookie coaches Daboll, O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kevin O'Connell was an NFL prospect in the process of workouts and meetings when New York Jets quarterbacks coach Brian Daboll arrived for a pre-draft session with the San Diego State product.O'Connell landed with New England instead for the start of his short-lived playing career in 2008, but he developed an instant respect for Daboll that day that kept growing throughout their journeys across the league.MORE: 5 Vikings players make Pro Bowl roster, along with 9 alternatesNearly 15 years later, they'll be strategizing against each other on opposite sidelines in Minnesota when the Vikings host the New York Giants...
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
NBC Sports
The surprisingly successful history of Eagles backup QBs
Backup quarterback is one of the most important positions on any football team, and recent Eagles history sure bears that out. Only once since 2005 has the Eagles’ opening-day quarterback taken every meaningful snap all year, and that was Carson Wentz in 2016. Every other year, the starter has...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
Comments / 0