Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State drops Louisville for first ACC win

There is no extra credit given for style points or artistry. NC State’s 76-64 home win over Louisville on Thursday night didn’t include much of either, certainly not in the first 20 minutes. Then with the score tied at 33 at 17:40 in the second half, sophomore guard...
RALEIGH, NC
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Spotted Courtside At UNC Basketball Game With Roy Williams, Marcus King And UNC QB Drake Maye

Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding). Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football games, and even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
piratemedia1.com

ECU men’s basketball extends win streak over High Point University

East Carolina University men’s basketball (9-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated High Point University (HPU) (8-4, 0-0 Big South Conference) in a 60-49 victory at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Offensive struggles on both sides created difficulties for the Pirates and Panthers...
GREENVILLE, NC
triangletribune.com

NCCU’s Oliver to coach in Legacy Bowl

North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker was named the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award winner on Tuesday. The honor goes to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I football. The junior is the first Eagle to earn Associated Press FCS All-American First Team status after leading NCCU with 61...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL News

Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

