Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her Disappearance
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party Responsible
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty...
Graham, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Graham. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00.
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
