ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Tattoo artists in Argentina are busy; falling iguanas

Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm. Howard Dicus breaks down the number of canceled and delayed flights by airline as a massive winter storm disrupts holiday travel. New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A fascinating new...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover

Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)

Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment. Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy