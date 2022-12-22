Read full article on original website
Families, daughters fight through Leukemia together
AXTELL, Neb. — Families separated by roughly 160 miles and not knowing each other were brought together under unfortunate circumstances. Two years later, they were able to celebrate their daughters receiving their last chemo treatment for Leukemia. Keely, from Arcadia, was flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she...
Find shelter between the covers of a book
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As the winds howl, libraries provide shelter from the storm. The Grand Island Public Library offers a food pantry shelf for those in need. Librarians say anyone can take what they need. Folks donate food plus warm clothing, new or gently used. They do ask...
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health
KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold. “You just simply show up, there’s no need...
Pet of the Week: Hooch
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hooch at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hello there, my name is Hooch! I am a very sweet girl here at KAAS looking to find my forever home. I am an older dog who was brought to the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed by her owner, but we can tell I have lived in a home before and I sure miss having someone to love. I am so well behaved, I always use the bathroom outside, I rarely ever bark, and I love to be with my person! I have a wonderful temperament which leads staff to believe I would do well with just about anyone! But I will need to meet any other dogs or any kids in the home just to be sure. I would prefer a home that is a little more quiet and slow paced as I’m not as young as I used to be. I am a very sweet girl who would love to find her forever home, and hopefully before the holidays!
UNK promotes a new Strength and Conditioning Coach
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and...
Kearney sees snow, slick conditions on the roads
KEARNEY, NEB. — Last night’s storm left many parts of central Nebraska with slick road conditions. The Nebraska State Patrol tells NTV they are advising drivers to slow down and keep a distance between them and the driver in front of them. “There could be those slick spots...
Keeping your pets safe during cold weather
KEARNEY, Neb. — When we experience severe cold weather, how cold is too cold for our furry friends? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and they should be kept inside the house when the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
GIPD looking for suspects in early morning hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they served multiple search warrants looking for people who robbed a hotel. Authorities said two suspects walked into the Travelodge just before 1 a.m. Thursday, one showing a gun. They took more than $100 in cash and ran off. Officers followed...
Quick Bites: Christmas Morning French Toast Casserole
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares a recipe for Christmas morning that the whole family can help with!. 1.Grease a 9 by 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray. 2.Place bread into the pan. 3.In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar. Pour...
