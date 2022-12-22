Read full article on original website
Related
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Cat Trees for Large Cats (December 2022 Reviews)
If your cat is tipping the scales at over 12 pounds, he’s a large cat who needs a cat tree designed for large cats. Smaller cat trees topple over when a larger, heavier cat tries to scratch or climb. Once a cat tree falls, your cat may avoid the tree and use furniture for climbing and sharpening claws.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Dog Litter Boxes (December 2022 Reviews)
Dog litter boxes are a great option for situations where it’s difficult to get your dog outside to go potty on time. Whether you need it because of bad weather, limited mobility (for you or your dog), a potty-training puppy, or something else, a dog litter box gives your pup an appropriate place to relieve themselves inside.
The 4 best dog muzzles, according to dog trainers and vets
A dog muzzle is safe and comfortable when used correctly. Here are the best muzzles to prevent biting at the vet and keep dogs from scavenging.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
notabully.org
22 Dog Breeds That Sleep A Lot
There’s nothing better than waking up with your pooch lying next to you, and if you’re a sleepy head like me, nothing beats a good afternoon nap, especially if your dog is happy to join in on the sleepy cuddles. I must admit that sometimes I get lured...
Are you making this mistake with your puppy? Top dog trainer reveals what not to do
Avoid this error and you’ll help your pup learn that it’s safe to be apart from you
a-z-animals.com
12 Cutest Types of Dog Breeds
Finding the cutest canine can be a tough task, as there are so many adorable dog breeds around the world. In addition, it all depends on the person’s preference; for example, do they like small dogs or big dogs? Are they drawn to long-haired pooches, or do they prefer pups with shorter coats? And besides their adorable physical appearance, do these breeds have good personalities? To find out more about the 12 cutest types of dog breeds, and which one would be the perfect companion for you, continue reading.
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Sleep By My Head?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Our dogs really do have a special way of keeping us company, making us feel loved, and showing us how to truly relax for a moment amidst our chaotic lifestyles (nobody said adulting would be simple). It is one of the best feelings to know that you have an excited pup to come home to every day, and they never say no to your movie suggestions on movie night!
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Finds Embarrassing Yet Comical New 'Toy' to Play With
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any woman who has ever owned a dog (or any human for that matter) what the number one rule of pet ownership is. Odds are good they will tell you to always throw certain items away in the covered trash can. If you don't do this, you can pretty much guarantee that your dog will find something and present it to all the guests at your next dinner party.
petpress.net
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
a-z-animals.com
10 Types of Dogs Ears
Have you ever wondered why basset hounds, spaniels, and bloodhounds have long, droopy ears? Or why the pit bull, cane corso, and Doberman pinscher have cropped ears? The answers might surprise you as there are several types of dog ears that all serve different purposes. Humans have experimented with crossbreeding dog breeds for years to create the perfect hunting dog, guard dog, companion, herding dog, and more! These experiments have resulted in varied species with different coat colors, body sizes, traits, and even ear shapes.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Bones For 2023: Top 5 Treats For Your Pup Most Recommended By Experts
Dogs big and small love bones, we know this to be true. But not all bones are safe for dogs. The wrong bone can cause serious injuries to the gums or intestines and other health issues. That’s why we wanted to know which bones are safe – as well as satisfying – for your best friend. Which bones offer harm-free entertainment and healthy nutrition? Which bones are the best dog bones?
Apartment Therapy
My Dogs Love This Bed So Much My Family Had to Buy Two
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I first introduced the Allswell Rectangle Curved Pet Bed to my family’s two mini Aussie pups, Lilly and Cooper, about one year ago. Lilly, being the baby, assumed her rightful place in the center of the bed immediately, crashed for a solid two hours, and emerged without her typical restlessness, moodiness, and attention-seeking behaviors. As it turned out, she needed a place of her own and a really, really good nap. Of course, Cooper developed a jealous habit of whining nearby every time Lilly would retreat to her Allswell bed. So, my parents did something they hadn’t yet done with any of the products I’ve tested in their home over the years…they bought another.
petnewsdaily.com
5 Things to Put in a Dog House for Bedding
You have just spent the time and effort to set up a nice house for your dog, and now you might be wondering what things to put in a dog house for bedding to keep your pup safe, comfortable, warm, and dry. In this article, I’ll explain the various types of dog house bedding to consider depending on the environment and your dog’s needs.
The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida
Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Royal Canin Dry Cat Foods Reviewed
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. It’s only natural to want the best for your feline companion. The most beautiful environment is filled with the best...
studyfinds.org
Best Cat Flea Treatment: Top 5 Medicines Recommended By Feline Experts
Whether you have an indoor or outdoor cat, preventing and treating fleas is important to the health and well-being of your feline friend. The world is home to over 2,000 species of fleas, and the most common is known as Ctenocephalides felis, or the “cat flea.” The cat flea can infect wild animals, and both dogs and cats as well as their human owners. But choosing the best cat flea treatment can be tricky – many safe options exist now, ranging from flea collars and shampoos to topical or oral medicines.
Comments / 0