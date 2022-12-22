Read full article on original website
Man busted with credit card strip scanner, fake IDs, after Bayonne cops probe package thefts
A man was busted with a credit card strip scanner, along with fake driver’s licenses and bank cards, after Bayonne cops looked into package thefts, police said. Ladan S. Phillip, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with theft, possession of false ID,. possession of forgery devices, possession of...
Driver strikes NYPD officer with stolen vehicle; teen suspects arrested
The NYPD has two teenagers under arrest after an officer was hit by a car Thursday night in Brooklyn.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud
An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vouno filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vouno, in January. Julie De Vouno, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
Norwalk police arrest 2 people after narcotics investigation, including 7-time felon
Sylvester Edward was arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation, along with Hilary Guillen.
Two injured in overnight mayhem across NYC
One man was shot in the leg and another was critically hurt in a bar fight in separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, police said. The shooting victim, 39, was struck in the right leg on 10th Avenue and West 207th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and police are looking for five suspects who ran northbound on 10th Avenue following the shooting, authorities said. There are no arrests. At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billy Mark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition, a department spokesman said. There was no word on what fueled the fight.
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn.
Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale
A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said. Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said. The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot
This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
NYC to Pay $3M to Family of Brooklyn Teen Shot Dead by NYPD Officers over Hairbrush Mistaken for Gun
The city will shell out $3 million to the mother of a mentally ill teen killed in a hail of police bullets after NYPD officers mistook a hairbrush for a gun, the Daily News has learned. Five cops fired 20 bullets at Khiel Coppin, 18, on Nov. 12, 2007, outside...
Car used by chair of NYC’s transportation committee sped through school zones 17 times this year
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers’ family vehicle has racked up enough speeding tickets that the car's owner is required by city law to take a safety course. [ more › ]
Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
7 On Your Side Investigates: NYPD evidence warehouse fire 'Christmas for criminals,' attorney says
It's not the first time evidence inside the police warehouse was damaged.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
