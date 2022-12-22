ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud

An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vouno filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vouno, in January. Julie De Vouno, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two injured in overnight mayhem across NYC

One man was shot in the leg and another was critically hurt in a bar fight in separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, police said. The shooting victim, 39, was struck in the right leg on 10th Avenue and West 207th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and police are looking for five suspects who ran northbound on 10th Avenue following the shooting, authorities said. There are no arrests. At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billy Mark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition, a department spokesman said. There was no word on what fueled the fight.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale

A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say.  Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said.  Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said.  The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot

This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy