thepostnewspaper.net
Back to Action For Local Teams
Merry Christmas, indeed, but the holiday break also means back to action for a number of area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, who return to the court. It’s also back to work for the Rockets, who will head out to face two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
theadvocate.com
Kevin Foote: Independence Bowl loss was agonizing, encouraging at the same time
SHREVEPORT — There were many frustrating aspects of UL’s 23-16 loss to Houston in the Independence Bowl on Friday. This game had played out countless times before over the decades. It’s always a punch in the gut when a team outplays the opponent for most of the game...
Magic 106.5
Red Raiders arrive in Houston for Texas Bowl prep
HOUSTON – Houston, the Red Raiders have arrived. Texas Tech began its game-week preparations for the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Saturday as the Red Raiders arrived in Houston and underwent a nearly two-hour practice at the indoor facility adjacent to Rice Stadium, the team headquarters for this week. "I...
thepostnewspaper.net
National Signing Day for several area athletes
Wednesday’s National Signing Day saw several area athletes formally commit, including Friendswood’s Braylan Shelby signing with national college football powerhouse USC while speedy Dickinson receiver/return specialist Marquis Johnson signed with Missouri, which also added Clear Springs defensive end Serigne Tounkara. Dickinson defensive back Vernon Glover, Jr. committed to College Football Playoff-bound TCU.
Aggies Hold Off Sooners, Sign 5-Star DL David Hicks
Star Katy Paetow DL David Hicks is officially a Texas A&M Aggie
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech
Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
Texans Are Thrilled For North Texas To Host World Cup In 2026
After an incredible 2022 World Cup, the excitement for 2026 is already here in North Texas, where six games of the largest sporting event in history will take place. In June, the FIFA announced the tournament was coming to Dallas and Houston – sports celebrities and local officials celebrated the news all over Texas.
Houston Chronicle
New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston
Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Houston Agent Magazine
The 10 most-expensive listings in Texas
The Houston Association of REALTORS® put out a report detailing the 10 most-expensive home listings across Texas this month. At $35 million, a mansion in Austin topped the list. The 2004 home, located at 12400 Cedar St. in the Comanche Trail Estates subdivision, spans over 15,000 square feet and...
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
A Houston realtor's vision comes to life in $4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas Taxpayers Save $8 billion on Property Taxes this year!
Houston, TX – On Tuesday, December 20th, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) hosted a press. conference at the Texas Senate District 7 Office in Houston, Texas to explain the astonishing news that. many Texas homeowners are finding lower homestead property tax bills this year, despite record rising. appraisal values. During...
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
thepostnewspaper.net
In Our Prayers
Charles “Charlie” Ratzman, Jr. In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
