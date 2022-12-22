Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Butte High students create decorations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte High Career Center is spreading some cheer for the holiday season. Butte-Silver Bow is sharing the hard work the students did, in creating large, outdoor, wooden holiday decorations, all by hand.
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
NBCMontana
Butte Rescue Mission serves up free Christmas meal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Christmas meal is a luxury many in Southwest Montana cannot afford, so the Butte Rescue Mission is here to help. On Friday afternoon, a dinner of ham, green beans, potatoes, bread rolls and desserts was served to dozens of locals. “What goes into this meal...
NBCMontana
Vehicle accident closes Jack Creek Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that an accident knocked down some power lines causing Jack Creek Road to close. Northwestern Energy is on the scene repairing the damage power pole. Officials are reporting the only way to big sky is through Highway 191 at...
NBCMontana
Dillon police release update in missing person case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon released an update Wednesday about the search for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago. The last known contact with Michael Fontz, 37, was Dec. 9. His vehicle was located Dec. 14 next to the Big Hole River near Melrose. Officials...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Christmas past and present
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is right around the corner. Santa is preparing to visit all the good boys and girls across western Montana. He always must take the weather into account for his flights. So what is some of the most difficult weather conditions Santa has encountered on his past journeys to western Montana?
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
Comments / 0