FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside
The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant jumps on Wally Szczerbiak hate train after Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s monster night
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton earned himself a few more believers on Thursday night after he exploded for 43 points in a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat. So much so, that even Kevin Durant couldn’t help but jump in on the Haliburton hype train. In case you were previously not familiar with former one-time […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant jumps on Wally Szczerbiak hate train after Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s monster night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. put up more than points for Denver Nuggets in win over Portland
DENVER – The part of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s return that most excited Nuggets coach Michael Malone the most had little to do with scoring. Murray scored 25 points on 17 shots against Portland on Friday, but it was 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals that encouraged the Nuggets coach.
James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 […] The post James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HoopsHype's most overpayed player list includes nine Boston Celtics alumni
There is a good case to be made that with the advent of the NBA salary cap the players who play in the league are actually underpaid. But in the context of said cap, there have been quite a few players over the years who took in a lot more earnings than was worth the value that they brought to their respective clubs in the eyes of many fans, the Boston Celtics not excluded.
Bol Bol speaks out on fantastic season landing him in MIP race
Prior to this season, Bol Bol was a huge question mark. Despite being in the NBA for three seasons already, injuries combined with sporadic playing time left much to be desired. This season though, Bol has been a revelation for the Orlando Magic. He’s enjoying the best season of his career and he credits it to him finally getting a real chance to play as per Bobby Manning of The Boston Sports Journal.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Taylor Rooks Looked Beautiful At Kevin Durant’s New York Dinner Party
Taylor Rooks enchanted fans with her beautiful looks during Kevin Durant's New York dinner party.
Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season
The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reveals ‘the absolute greatest’ Christmas Day game ever
There have been several incredible Christmas Day games in NBA history, but for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, one stands out among the rest: the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors showdown. On Instagram, James reposted a Bleacher Report graphic declaring that 2016 Cavs-Warriors matchup as the greatest...
