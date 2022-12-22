Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
mocoshow.com
Update: Man Found Dead in Silver Spring Parking Garage, Police Investigating
Update: Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones will hold a press conference at 2pm regarding the Wayne Avenue homicide investigation. Commander David McBain will discuss steps the 3rd District is taking to ensure public safety in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police are investigating the cause of death of a...
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
WJLA
Man found shot to death in downtown Silver Spring parking garage
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A man in his 60s was found dead Wednesday night at a parking garage in the middle of a popular holiday shopping area in downtown Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said. MCPD spokesperson Carlos Cortez said they responded to the parking...
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Hit Off-Duty Officer with Vehicle at Pike & Rose and Leading Police on Chase
Two suspects were arrested in Howard County after an incident occurred in Pike & Rose involving an off-duty police officer on Friday evening. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:58 p.m., an attempted vehicular assault on an off-duty officer occurred in the area of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda for reasons that are still under investigation. MCP Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle to I-95 in Howard County, where both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
WJLA
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WTOP
Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified
Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 86-Year-Old
The Rockville City Police are attempting to locate a missing senior citizen last seen around 10am on December 23. Per RCPD: “Missing – Guy Cunningham, 86, of Azalea Dr, last seen around 10:00 am (12/23/22) driving a dark blue Hyundai Accent w/MD tag 5EX0192. He suffers from dementia & frequently visits the Fred County/Brunswick area. Call 240-314-8900 or 911.”
