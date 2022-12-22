Two suspects were arrested in Howard County after an incident occurred in Pike & Rose involving an off-duty police officer on Friday evening. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:58 p.m., an attempted vehicular assault on an off-duty officer occurred in the area of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda for reasons that are still under investigation. MCP Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle to I-95 in Howard County, where both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.

