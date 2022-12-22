ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Winter weather on the way tomorrow night

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery mix and ice. The low will be 35 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlyuz_0jquKmGU00

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain changing to snow quickly through the overnight.  The low will be near 32 degrees at midnight and will get colder to 8 degrees by early morning.

At this time, it looks like most of the area could see moderate snow with totals from one to two inches of snow with slightly higher amounts in the mountains.  The best chance for some heavy bursts of snow will be from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and very cold with a 50% chance of snow in the early morning. The high will be near 16 degrees.  Temperatures will be in the low teens by the afternoon.

Wind Chills will be a huge issue Friday through the weekend.  Wind chill values could be near -10 to -15 degrees for the Tri-Cities with wind chills in some of the higher elevations to near -25.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night with a low near 2 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 18 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day. The low on Christmas Eve will be 9 degrees with a high on Christmas Day of 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 32 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low near 18 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 40 degrees.

As for next Wednesday, warming up with mostly sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm!

