Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Stop Increasing Sanitation Rates
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. I have lived in Glendale for 51 years and am shocked at the proposed rate increase for our sanitation services for single family residences. Unless “a majority of Glendale homeowners” protest, Glendale’s solid waste rates will almost quadruple...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
pasadenanow.com
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
outlooknewspapers.com
Children Flock to See Santa at the Americana
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand has become a local hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families alike can embrace the holiday cheer. A Christmastime favorite among the children who line up to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is visiting the outdoor mall’s festive Santa’s House.
Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store
Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Lead Police on Chase, 2 in Custody
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Catalytic converter theft suspects led police on a chase and were ultimately taken into custody at the end of pursuit with police locating catalytic converters in the vehicle. Claremont Police Department located a van driving around the Pomona area stealing catalytic converters in the early...
outlooknewspapers.com
Lutheran Church Launches Holiday Clothing Drive
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Lutheran Church in the Foothills is accepting donations of gently worn clothing to help those in need during the colder winter months. Coats and sweaters are especially appreciated this time of year. Items can be dropped off...
foxla.com
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation
Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges
A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was convicted today of federal charges. Following a nearly two-week trial at U.S. District Court in downtown Riverside, a jury found John Jacobs Olivas guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Judge The post Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges appeared first on KESQ.
Camera captures masked thieves stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from gardener in Reseda
A local gardener has been left reeling just before the holidays after he had thousands of dollars worth of gardening equipment stolen from his truck in Reseda on Monday. Rafael Sandoval said that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m., while he was working. He's frustrated that they were able to rip him off so quickly and in broad daylight. "Frustrating. ... Why does this happen in they daytime?" he said. "These people, they're not afraid of anything."The video, posted online by a client of Sandoval's, shows two masked people scoping out his SUV before shattering the passenger side window. From there,...
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for kidnapping, raping, killing 4 women while on GPS monitoring
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old convicted pedophile was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and killing four women while he was on GPS monitoring. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Franc Cano and Steven Dean Gordon, 53, were registered...
Comments / 1