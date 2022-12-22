A local gardener has been left reeling just before the holidays after he had thousands of dollars worth of gardening equipment stolen from his truck in Reseda on Monday. Rafael Sandoval said that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m., while he was working. He's frustrated that they were able to rip him off so quickly and in broad daylight. "Frustrating. ... Why does this happen in they daytime?" he said. "These people, they're not afraid of anything."The video, posted online by a client of Sandoval's, shows two masked people scoping out his SUV before shattering the passenger side window. From there,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO