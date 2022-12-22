Read full article on original website
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
TRAC won't turn away people tonight following 'miscommunication'
SPOKANE, Wash. - As bitter cold temperatures have hit the Inland Northwest, questions swirled Wednesday about whether or not people were being turned away from the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC)–the City of Spokane's homeless shelter operated by the Salvation Army on East Trent Ave. in Spokane. The...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
Crash cleared on Maple Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes in both directions of the Maple Street Bridge reopened Thursday evening, after a crash caused a closure for more than an hour. A crash on the Maple Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is blocking both southbound lanes, and 1 northbound lane. The crash took place...
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
Serious injury collision shuts down northbound traffic on US-2 at Nevada St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour...
Restraining order on law enforcement at Camp Hope to remain at least until late January
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane law enforcement won't be able to clear Camp Hope until at least late January, after the involved parties agreed to postpone a hearing that was originally scheduled for Dec. 28. On Dec. 12, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian granted the current, temporary restraining order against...
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at...
Former Gonzaga assistant coach Ray Giacoletti catches up with former boss Mark Few
Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.
