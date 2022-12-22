Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
WWE’s new ‘Circus’ odd-couple tag team is strangely compelling
There was a time when a tag team of Braun Strowman and Richochet felt like some sort of cruel joke from Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the crew in creative. While the duo had shared the ring together before, working eight matches together including two Royal Rumbles before the “Monster of all Monsters” was fired, they never really had much of an outward relationship, at least until November of 2022, when Strowman decided to fire off some ill-conceived tweets making fun of small, flippy wrestlers on his way home from Saudi Arabia. Strowman surmised that, after securing a win over Omos at Crown Jewel in a match folks compared to Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, fans really only wanted to see big hoss fight and that performers who are smaller and instead build their offense on “flippy moves” would be better served bagging groceries.
Ric Flair weighs in on Mandy Rose’s release from WWE
Things are going pretty well for ex-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose heading into 2023. Sure, she lost her contract with WWE after refusing to change the content she was posting on her Fan Time page, but hey, according to her manager per TMZ, the former member of Fire and Desire has already made 500k since […] The post Ric Flair weighs in on Mandy Rose’s release from WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MMA Fighting
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling teases move to featherweight after next title fight
Aljamain Sterling’s time at bantamweight could be a lot shorter than expected. ‘Funk Master’ is enjoying some time off after an easy title defense over former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. (Watch the highlights!) While nothing is official, Sterling says he is...
Exclusive: Johnny Walker ‘Not Surprised’ By Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Booking, Breaks Down UFC 283 Headliner
Another month, another vacant light heavyweight title fight. Just after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282, the UFC decided to pivot and put on another fight for the vacant title at 205 at UFC 283. It will be old school vs. new school as former champ Glover Teixeira goes against rising contender Jamahal Hill.
UFC 284: Everything you need to know about Makhachev vs. Volkanovski
It will be champion vs. champion -- and pound-for-pound No. 1 vs. No. 2 -- in the Feb. 11 main event in Australia.
Magomed Ankalaev Talks Of Injury Filled Training Camp For UFC 282
Magomed Ankalaev discusses his UFC 282 training camp which was filled with injuries. Title contender Magomed Ankalaev returned home to a hero’s welcome despite not winning the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 282. His bout against Jan Blachowicz was called a draw as the main event on Dec. 10. That night was the first time in ten fights that Ankalaev did not get his hand raised. He came into this title fight with nine wins in a row, and although he only learned that he would be fighting for the title on short notice, jumped at the chance at UFC gold.
