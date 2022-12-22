There was a time when a tag team of Braun Strowman and Richochet felt like some sort of cruel joke from Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the crew in creative. While the duo had shared the ring together before, working eight matches together including two Royal Rumbles before the “Monster of all Monsters” was fired, they never really had much of an outward relationship, at least until November of 2022, when Strowman decided to fire off some ill-conceived tweets making fun of small, flippy wrestlers on his way home from Saudi Arabia. Strowman surmised that, after securing a win over Omos at Crown Jewel in a match folks compared to Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, fans really only wanted to see big hoss fight and that performers who are smaller and instead build their offense on “flippy moves” would be better served bagging groceries.

42 MINUTES AGO