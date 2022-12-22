Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Report: Suns Rejected Wizards' Trade Offer for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns told the Washington Wizards to kick rocks after offering a package they felt was unworthy to offload Jae Crowder.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Zach LaVine Wants To Play For L.A.
The All-Star Bulls shooting guard could be a good fit for the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) return for Christmas game uncertain
Devin Booker will miss his third straight game with groin soreness Friday against the West-leading Grizzlies (19-11) at Footprint Center to end a four-game homestand. Will he return when Phoenix plays Christmas Sunday night at Denver? ...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
WATCH: Andre Drummond Dunks On Immanuel Quickley In Bulls-Knicks Game
Andre Drummond had a spectacular dunk in Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
Lakers news: Zach LaVine trade rumors, Terrence Ross interest, LaMelo Ball banishment
Things are not great for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Anthony Davis is going to miss at least a month with a foot injury and the team is already desperately missing him. Los Angeles has lost two games in a row by a combined 40 points. While the Davis...
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Giants, Michael Conforto agree to two-year, $36 million deal, per report
The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year deal with free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto worth $36 million that contains an opt-out clause after the first season, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Conforto, 29 years old, did not play last season after suffering a shoulder injury during a spring workout....
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Dislocates kneecap
Collins indicated that he dislocated his kneecap Saturday against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. On the plus side, Collins said that he is moving well after having popped his knee back into place. That said, the right tackle acknowledged that he's likely to miss the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Browns' David Bell: Cleared for Week 16
Bell (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after being listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bell is thus slated to return to the mix after missing one game, but as the Browns' No. 3 wideout option...
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Minnesota
Smart (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Smart is questionable for a second straight game with an illness. The 28-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's game against Bucks if he can't play against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
Comments / 0