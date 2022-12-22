ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion

Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day

Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl

KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely

Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' La'el Collins: Dislocates kneecap

Collins indicated that he dislocated his kneecap Saturday against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. On the plus side, Collins said that he is moving well after having popped his knee back into place. That said, the right tackle acknowledged that he's likely to miss the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play

Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win

Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday

Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Browns' David Bell: Cleared for Week 16

Bell (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after being listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bell is thus slated to return to the mix after missing one game, but as the Browns' No. 3 wideout option...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury

Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston

Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Minnesota

Smart (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Smart is questionable for a second straight game with an illness. The 28-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's game against Bucks if he can't play against Minnesota.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury

Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

