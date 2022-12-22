ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideal Gary Trent Jr. trade landing spots ahead of NBA deadline

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 2 days ago

Initially acquired by the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline two years ago, now Gary Trent Jr. could be on the move once again. Even though he later signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the Raptors just months after arriving, that contract has just one year remaining.

It’s now being reported by Michael Scotto that Trent is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. The player option he may opt out of calls for a salary of $18.8 million heading to Trent, which many believe he can top should he hit the open market.

Additionally, sources don’t believe the Raptors would be willing to match prices that are likely to reach $20 million per season, if not more.

In turn, the Raptors may feel their best option is to trade Trent now, hoping they can secure yet another piece that can help them win in the long run. With that, here are three possible trade destinations for the 24-year-old wing.

Gary Trent Jr. would be a great fit in Los Angeles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Always a team mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers constantly face pressure to improve the roster. This is what happens when the fanbase has such high expectations, year in, year out.

But the Lakers are far from a championship contender this season, and they don’t appear on the verge of improving any time soon. Their best players are 38 and 29 years old. A renaissance isn’t happening any time soon.

If the Lakers have an opportunity to add youthful talent, they will certainly look into the idea, and Trent would fit this current roster well, as he’s an excellent outside shooter (38.2% 3PT in career). He’d be a microwave scorer off the bench, but he could also pass as a starter with the right lineup. Trent Jr. is no All-Star but he’s the type of talent who could help nearly any team, and that includes the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets could jump in the fray for Trent

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

One team that has a lot of youth brimming with potential is the Denver Nuggets. Yet, they also face the pressure to win now, being that they have Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP. Only, the Nuggets have never gotten past the Western Conference Finals, which is a crime considering they’ve had one of, if not the NBA’s best player for a number of years.

  • Gary Trent Jr. contract : $17.5 million in 2022-23

Since the Nuggets have plenty of tradeable assets, putting together a fair trade package for Trent shouldn’t be difficult. Whether it’s something built around recent first-round picks such as Christian Braun, the Nuggets have what it takes to add an impact player ahead of the deadline. Trent Jr. might just be the perfect fit, giving Jokic another shooter to help draw attention on a nightly basis.

New Orleans Pelicans add another piece with trade for Trent

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are on fire to start the 2022-23 NBA season. They have a real chance of doing damage once they reach the postseason, thanks to a deep core. Yet, one of their key pieces isn’t really contributing anymore, as Devonte’ Graham is playing just shy of 15 minutes per game and is averaging his lowest points per game total since his rookie season.

  • Gary Trent Jr. stats : 16.9 PPG, 33.5% 3PT (38.2% in career), 1.6 SPG

This is where Trent could come in and provide an immediate boost. Getting off from Graham’s contract, who’s still owed $36.3 million over the next three seasons, could be seen as a major bonus for the Pels. If they have to toss in a draft pick or Kira Lewis Jr. to sweeten the deal, it may be worth the price of admission as they keep their eye on improving their playoff positioning.

