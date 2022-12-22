ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine public safety money in spending bill

WASHING, D.C.- More than 36 million dollars for Maine public safety facilities and equipment is in the funding package that passed the senate. Twenty seven Maine communities have projects that will benefit from the funding including a fire station addition in Dedham, a new police station in Caribou, a new fire station to replace the 175- year- old structure in Bradford and replacing an old fire station that is in disrepair in Plymouth.
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
East Coast Traveler

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
Oddee

Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws

Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
southarkansassun.com

Struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic? Maine has you covered with stimulus payments

Maine is providing financial assistance to its residents through a series of stimulus payments and other relief measures. The state’s supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 includes direct payments of $850 to individuals and $1,700 to joint filers. These payments are intended to help cover necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, but residents can use the funds for any purpose they choose, according to the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills on November 1, 2022.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aquaculture continues growth in Maine

FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet

MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
WGME

Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
