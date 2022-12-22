Read full article on original website
Related
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics during the pandemic
Maine Medical Center, MaineHealth’s flagship location, saw penalties of .06 percent in 2021 and .11 percent in 2022. It will receive no penalties in 2023. Photo by Roger McCord. Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators...
foxbangor.com
Maine public safety money in spending bill
WASHING, D.C.- More than 36 million dollars for Maine public safety facilities and equipment is in the funding package that passed the senate. Twenty seven Maine communities have projects that will benefit from the funding including a fire station addition in Dedham, a new police station in Caribou, a new fire station to replace the 175- year- old structure in Bradford and replacing an old fire station that is in disrepair in Plymouth.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
mainepublic.org
Emergency heat and housing bill expected to pass next month, Maine legislative leaders say
Legislative leaders say they believe an emergency heating and housing assistance bill will pass the full Legislature early next month after receiving a unanimous committee vote this week. The $474 million bill was an early test of leaders on both sides of the aisle after Republicans in the Maine Senate...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes' reach
PORTLAND, Maine — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. Native American leaders in Maine blamed independent Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal,...
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?
Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
Oddee
Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws
Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
southarkansassun.com
Struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic? Maine has you covered with stimulus payments
Maine is providing financial assistance to its residents through a series of stimulus payments and other relief measures. The state’s supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 includes direct payments of $850 to individuals and $1,700 to joint filers. These payments are intended to help cover necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, but residents can use the funds for any purpose they choose, according to the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills on November 1, 2022.
Aquaculture continues growth in Maine
FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
WGME
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
Maine lawmakers using federal spending bill to delay lobster restrictions
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s congressional delegation is using the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to try to delay for six years new protections for endangered whales to protect Maine’s lobster industry. The amendment would leave existing lobster fishing regulations in place for the time being, thwarting new...
