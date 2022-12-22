ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

3 Monroe women arrested after burglarizing home for Christmas decorations and other items, police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — At 5:17 PM, on December 20, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Jackson Street in reference to individuals being inside of a residence unauthorized. Police were advised by the homeowner and next-door neighbor that no one should be inside the home.

Upon arrival, police located 38-year-old Shimedra Hunter, 32-year-old Crystal Wilson, and 33-year-old Adriana Buckley, who were immediately placed under arrest. Police discovered Christmas decorations, a red purse, personal paperwork, and a bag of syringes in Hunter’s possession.

ULM pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested

Wilson allegedly possessed social security cards. According to the investigation, the items were taken from the residence.

According to Wilson, an unidentified man advised her that it was okay for her to take the items from the residence. Officers went on to search Hunter and found a bag containing marijuana.

Hunter was charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Buckley and Wilson were charged with Simple Burglary.

Hunter’s bond was set at $11,000 and Buckley’s bond was set at $15,000.

