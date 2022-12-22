ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead in early-morning interstate wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

