Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Related
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UCF-Duke Military Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Duke’s first bowl game since 2018 comes against a UCF squad looking to secure a double-digit win season with a victory in the Military Bowl.
Interstate 77 northbound reopens at Billy Graham Parkway after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound have reopened at Billy Graham Parkway, which is also the exit for Woodlawn Road, following a crash. The Charlotte Fire Department, a tow truck, and other first responders responded to the multi-vehicle crash shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. A North...
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
Chicago developer planning high-rise apartments on South Boulevard
CHARLOTTE — Chicago-based Sterling Bay has big plans for its entry into the Charlotte market, beginning with a best-in-class apartment tower in South End. The developer paid $6 million for 0.6 acres at the corner of South Boulevard and East Park Avenue. The sale closed on Dec. 16, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
North Carolina officer killed in line of duty, honored one year after death
Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
WBTV
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
qcnews.com
One dead in early-morning interstate wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
Comments / 0