"This is probably one of the biggest years we have ever had" - City of Terre Haute has a record-breaking year for tourism

Brazil's mayor talks 2023 plans for the city
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local officials are looking ahead to a new year full of new projects and growth for their cities. Brazil, Indiana Mayor Brian Wyndham says the city is working on several improvement projects for 2023. This includes moving one of the city's main water lines to...
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
"It's a little bit bittersweet" Justin Cole to finish term as sheriff, "trade" roles with chief deputy Jason Frazier
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In less than a week, Parke County, Indiana will have a new sheriff. The start of the new year will also mean the start of a new chapter in the sheriff's office. "It's a little bit bittersweet until you get to sit back a little...
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
Here's how one local business is keeping its workers outside safe from the cold
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures remain below freezing, it's important to keep safety first when you're working outside. The cold temperatures don't stop Ryan All from doing his daily work. Every day, he pushes shopping carts for Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. All says he gets through these...
City of Brazil sets budget for new year
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is ready for the new year. The city has approved the budget for 2023, and it totals to be about $12.8 million. The budget includes about $5 million dollars for city utilities. The rest of the budget is for public safety, like the city police and fire department. The budget also includes a salary increase for city workers in the new year.
Water pipe at local assistant living facility bursts due to winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local clean-up and restoration workers have been busy after the recent winter weather. One SERVPRO representative says this is the biggest weather event the company has had in Vigo County since the flooding back in 2008. SERVPRO crews have stayed busy cleaning up sites such...
"It's been a good relationship..." Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden ends term; Swearingen to take over in new year
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County will see a change in leadership in the new year. On January 1st, Brison Swearingen will begin his term as Clay County Sheriff. He takes over for current sheriff Paul Harden. Harden has served in law enforcement for over 39 years. He spent 30...
VigoDEC - new alliance aims to support local children at-risk of drug use
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is now home to Indiana's first Alliance for Drug-endangered Children, or VigoDEC for short. That's because advocates say there's a dire need for help. Preliminary state health data shows at least 1,000 Hoosiers have died from drug overdoses this year. Nineteen of those...
Avoid lost luggage con this holiday travel season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is a busy time of year for travel and grifters are using the holidays for yet another way to get your money. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a lost and found luggage con. This trick is simple. If you are already unlucky...
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
Gas prices continue to drop, falling almost a dime in the past week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices continue to see some significant drops. According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gas in Indiana has fallen a little over 9 cents this week. That means prices are nearly 71 cents cheaper than a month ago and around 9 cents lower than...
Christmas mess: water pipes burst inside local high school, causing damage
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris High School suffered significant damage from a water pipe bursting. A fire suppression line broke inside the school on Sunday. It damaged flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. SERVPRO, the Paris fire department, and maintenance workers responded to the scene on Christmas day. They helped...
Missing Greene County girl located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are asking you to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Caitlin Williams was last seen on Christmas around 11:00 P.M. at her home on Baseline Road in Bloomfield. She is described as 5'5" with...
Questions remain about investigation and potential discipline over racism claims at local school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Questions remain about the official outcome of an investigation into claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The investigation started after reports of students racially harassing other students at the school. News 10 has repeatedly asked questions about the investigation and its findings with few answers.
Reduce waste through holiday and Christmas tree recycling
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the gifts are unwrapped, you likely have a few trashbags full of wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. ReTHink, Inc. in Terre Haute wants you to consider a trip to a recycling center before dropping those bags off at the curb. Executive Director Shikha...
Greene County fire leaves one man dead
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
