Terre Haute, IN

"This is probably one of the biggest years we have ever had" - City of Terre Haute has a record-breaking year for tourism

By Hannah Follman
WTHI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WTHI

Brazil's mayor talks 2023 plans for the city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local officials are looking ahead to a new year full of new projects and growth for their cities. Brazil, Indiana Mayor Brian Wyndham says the city is working on several improvement projects for 2023. This includes moving one of the city's main water lines to...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

City of Brazil sets budget for new year

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is ready for the new year. The city has approved the budget for 2023, and it totals to be about $12.8 million. The budget includes about $5 million dollars for city utilities. The rest of the budget is for public safety, like the city police and fire department. The budget also includes a salary increase for city workers in the new year.
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Avoid lost luggage con this holiday travel season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is a busy time of year for travel and grifters are using the holidays for yet another way to get your money. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a lost and found luggage con. This trick is simple. If you are already unlucky...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Christmas mess: water pipes burst inside local high school, causing damage

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris High School suffered significant damage from a water pipe bursting. A fire suppression line broke inside the school on Sunday. It damaged flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. SERVPRO, the Paris fire department, and maintenance workers responded to the scene on Christmas day. They helped...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Missing Greene County girl located

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are asking you to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Caitlin Williams was last seen on Christmas around 11:00 P.M. at her home on Baseline Road in Bloomfield. She is described as 5'5" with...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Questions remain about investigation and potential discipline over racism claims at local school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Questions remain about the official outcome of an investigation into claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The investigation started after reports of students racially harassing other students at the school. News 10 has repeatedly asked questions about the investigation and its findings with few answers.
WTHI

Reduce waste through holiday and Christmas tree recycling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the gifts are unwrapped, you likely have a few trashbags full of wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. ReTHink, Inc. in Terre Haute wants you to consider a trip to a recycling center before dropping those bags off at the curb. Executive Director Shikha...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Greene County fire leaves one man dead

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

