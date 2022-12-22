ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
Migrants brace cold night; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX14 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens

EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:
