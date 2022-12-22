Read full article on original website
UTEP to face Kent State at WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso men’s basketball team will be facing off against Kent State in the championship contest of the 61st-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. UTEP is playing in its 47th championship game at the tournament. This will...
Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta canceled due to convention center being used for migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association on Wednesday canceled its 2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta. The event was supposed to be held on Dec. 29, one day before the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl matchup between UCLA and Pitt. "Due to the state of emergency that...
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
Sacred Heart Church provides shelter to migrants regardless of status, ahead of cold front
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Severe cold weather made its way to the Borderland. Temperatures will drop drastically during the night. Still, several migrants were out on the streets of El Paso despite the city of El Paso opening temporary shelters for migrants. The migrants that were on the...
AAA Texas projects over 8 million drivers on the road this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On a national scale, 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel from Dec 23 to Jan 2, according to AAA. 8.3 million Texas drivers are expected to hit the roads and drive 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “Even more...
Migrants brace cold night; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX14 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens
EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds Basic Peace Officer graduation class of 22-01
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard D. Wiles held the graduation ceremony for the Basic Peace Officer class of 22-01. The ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m. The group of hard-working individuals was honored for their many hours of study,...
Police search for 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in far east El Paso Thursday. Perry Wilson of Arkansas was reported missing from the 14000 block of Meadow Lawn at 12:49 p.m., police said. He was last seen around 11:04 a.m....
City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:
