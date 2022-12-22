Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.
13abc.com
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.
continentalenews.com
Firefighters Fight Blaze in South 100 Block in Continental
Fire spread through the east side of the 100 block of South Main Street in Continental today. Residents have been asked to conserve water usage in response to the ongoing fire. Numerous fire departments responded to the call and our prayers go out for their safety in this treacherous weather. The fire was reported on Lima’s Hometown Station.
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Section of I-475, US 23 closed due to semi crash Wednesday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — The section of I-475 and US 23 beyond the I-475, I-75 and US 23 split is closed Wednesday night due to a semi crash. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
13abc.com
OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon. Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency...
13abc.com
Postal Workers Santas
It's an electrifying experience down at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl explore the science of electrostatic levitation. ⚡⚡⚡. 60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is upon us. Dan Smith and Derek Witt have the latest. Ohio Governor...
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday
TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
13abc.com
ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and...
