Maumee, OH

13abc.com

Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
HOLLAND, OH
continentalenews.com

Firefighters Fight Blaze in South 100 Block in Continental

Fire spread through the east side of the 100 block of South Main Street in Continental today. Residents have been asked to conserve water usage in response to the ongoing fire. Numerous fire departments responded to the call and our prayers go out for their safety in this treacherous weather. The fire was reported on Lima’s Hometown Station.
CONTINENTAL, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon. Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Postal Workers Santas

It's an electrifying experience down at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl explore the science of electrostatic levitation. ⚡⚡⚡. 60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is upon us. Dan Smith and Derek Witt have the latest. Ohio Governor...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH

