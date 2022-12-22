Read full article on original website
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
given,In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
El Paso extends migrant disaster declaration for 30 days
The City of El Paso on Friday gave the nod to a 30-day humanitarian disaster declaration giving it the flexibility to set up additional shelters even as it struggles to get migrants off the streets amid freezing temperatures.
El Paso Convention Center turns into temporary migrant shelter
Nearly 1,000 cots are ready at the El Paso Convention Center, which was transformed into a migrant shelter on Wednesday.
KVIA
Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
newsnationnow.com
El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo
EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
KVIA
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for November rollover crash in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 36-year-old west El Paso resident has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the Nov. 6 crash that killed 36-year-old Monica Gabriela Saenz. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at I-10 west near Schuster. According to police, Vincent Manuel Soto was...
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
DPS truck security checks cause backup in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A line of trucks that’s over a mile long has been forming daily off of Artcraft Road as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts enhanced security inspections. DPS announced the action in a Dec. 13 statement: “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into […]
KFOX 14
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
Uber driver warns fellow rideshare drivers after being detained by Border Patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amber Cardova has been living in the El Paso area for two years, and for the duration of that time, she has been working as an Uber driver. On Dec. 8, she received a notification that a couple wanted to be picked up from the Budget Inn Motel in East […]
Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
Documents: Man accused of killing grandfather had been hearing voices
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing his grandfather with a fork had been hearing voices telling him to kill someone or himself, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Kevin Joe Robles, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old Juan Julian Macias Salas. The incident […]
2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
Washington Examiner
Texas military helps regain control of El Paso's border emergency
EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of troops who were surged into El Paso on military transport aircraft this week have regained control of the border following an influx of tens of thousands of immigrants that prompted a state of emergency. Soldiers, as well as state police, were rushed to...
El Paso Animal Services hosting “Paw-liday Paw-ty” Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Dept. isn’t hosting just any ordinary holiday party this Friday. Instead, the shelter will be the site of a “Paw-liday Paw-ty” on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving residents the chance to come care for and feed homeless animals. […]
