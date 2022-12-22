ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
EL PASO, TX
newsnationnow.com

El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo

EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DPS truck security checks cause backup in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A line of trucks that’s over a mile long has been forming daily off of Artcraft Road as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts enhanced security inspections. DPS announced the action in a Dec. 13 statement: “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Documents: Man accused of killing grandfather had been hearing voices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing his grandfather with a fork had been hearing voices telling him to kill someone or himself, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Kevin Joe Robles, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old Juan Julian Macias Salas. The incident […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Examiner

Texas military helps regain control of El Paso's border emergency

EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of troops who were surged into El Paso on military transport aircraft this week have regained control of the border following an influx of tens of thousands of immigrants that prompted a state of emergency. Soldiers, as well as state police, were rushed to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hosting “Paw-liday Paw-ty” Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Dept. isn’t hosting just any ordinary holiday party this Friday. Instead, the shelter will be the site of a “Paw-liday Paw-ty” on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving residents the chance to come care for and feed homeless animals. […]
EL PASO, TX

