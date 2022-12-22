Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
RISELab Team At UC Berkeley Open Sources Skypilot: A Novel Framework That Targets Cloud Cost Optimization for Machine Learning and Data Science
The two of the biggest problems for both large and small enterprises are analysis and storage. To begin, the rate at which Big Data is being produced has increased dramatically. One of a company’s key responsibilities is the safe and cost-effective storage of this data, which is where the Cloud comes in.
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
Aviation International News
Stellar Blu To Provide Satcom Direct Service
When the OneWeb satellite communication (satcom) network goes live later next year, Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder system will be available to connect a variety of VIP bizliners to OneWeb’s high-speed service. The company selected Satcom Direct (Stand 230) to be the preferred service provider for customers who install the Sidewinder satcom system.
Skytap Hires Nutanix, HPE & Cisco Tech Veteran Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Skytap, the industry-leading service to run traditional IBM Power and x86 workloads natively in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead the company’s Product and Engineering teams. Tripathi joins Skytap during a period of significant growth and will be instrumental in leading product vision as the company enables enterprises to unlock cloud scalability, agility and value-added cloud native services for traditional workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005221/en/ Rahul Tripathi (Photo: Business Wire)
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
studyfinds.org
New navigation system accurate to within 4 INCHES could make GPS obsolete
DELFT, Netherlands — A new hybrid optical wireless network is more accurate than GPS and can track vehicles in crowded cities to within four inches!. Self-driving cars may soon dominate the roadways of the future, which could be a scary prospect using today’s currently unreliable and unsynchronized global navigation satellite systems. Dutch researchers at Delft University of Technology and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam say American GPS and European Galileo navigation networks rely on satellite systems which often have their signals blocked or reflected through a phenomenon known as multipath propagation.
Aviation International News
Tupan Unveils Turbine-powered Cargo UAV
Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Presents a New Metric TETA and a New Model TETer for Tracking Every Thing in the Wild
Estimating the trajectory of items in a video clip is the goal of multiple object tracking (MOT). While specific MOT standards only consider tracking objects from a small number of pre-defined categories, such as pedestrians and cars, the actual number of types of interest is enormous. Although the recent expansion of MOT to a wide range of categories may appear insignificant, it presents important issues regarding formulating and describing the community’s problem. In the same video sequence in Fig. 1, they display the tracking results from two trackers. Tracker A follows the object flawlessly but classifies it slightly incorrectly at the fine-grained level. Tracker B accurately categorizes the thing but does not follow it.
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, depa Partner to Drive 5G Digital Transformation in Thailand
Ericsson and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate towards driving 5G based digital transformation in Thailand. The collaboration entails sharing best practices, advanced understanding and Ericsson’s state-of-the-art technology to accelerate Thailand’s journey towards becoming a digital economy. As part of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain, Web3 Development: TON Foundation, which Supports The Open Network, Announces Hackathon
The TON Foundation, a non-profit association of developers and enthusiasts that exists to advance The Open Network (TON), has announced a global hackathon in collaboration with DoraHacks, a global hacker organization that “acts as a bridge, connecting hackers to enterprise challenges and entrepreneurial ideas.”. Titled, Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks, the virtual...
marktechpost.com
High-Performance Computing (HPC) And Artificial Intelligence (AI)
A desktop or a laptop with a 3 GHz processor can perform about 3 billion (10^9)calculations per second. Although this is much faster than what a human can do, it pales in comparison to High-Performance computing solutions, which can perform quadrillions (10^15) of calculations per second. High-Performance Computing (HPC) refers...
2023 Observability Predictions: Open Source is the Key to Explosive Growth
The observability industry is projected to grow about 8% in 2023, a continuation of a strong growth trend since the 90’s. It’s a projection that’s easy to agree with from the inside looking out. Old players continue to scale, and new players crop up and move into new niches. There’s no horizon in sight. The continued economic growth is good news for investors, who pour billions more into ventures, new and old, year after year. But what’s the driver behind the unending expansion? The following are my predictions for observability in 2023, focused on new trends, capabilities, technologies, and fundamental drivers of value across a complex and evolving landscape.
BMW Wants Satellite-Based Internet Service Like Starlink To Keep Future Vehicles Online
BMW is reportedly examining the possibility of bringing satellite-based Internet access to its future models. According to a new report from Automotive News, the German automaker is fully aware its customers rightly expect reliable and constant Internet access in their vehicles. "We're looking at satellite communication, especially in an environment...
TechSpot
Cloud customers spend too much for resources they never use
Why it matters: Cloud is always sold as a solution to spare money over on-premise hardware and traditional software applications. A recent report says otherwise, showing how cloud platforms can waste money if customers don't know how to manage resources efficiently, which they usually don't. According to a report by...
thefastmode.com
Cloverleaf Networks Joins the Connectbase Ecosystem
Connectbase, the marketplace for connectivity, announces that Cloverleaf Networks, a provider of customized networking and data solutions for business clients nationwide, is the newest member of The Connected World platform. The Connected World — Connectbase's SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers — details more than 1.8 billion locations across...
