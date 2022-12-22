ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
Aviation International News

Stellar Blu To Provide Satcom Direct Service

When the OneWeb satellite communication (satcom) network goes live later next year, Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder system will be available to connect a variety of VIP bizliners to OneWeb’s high-speed service. The company selected Satcom Direct (Stand 230) to be the preferred service provider for customers who install the Sidewinder satcom system.
The Associated Press

Skytap Hires Nutanix, HPE & Cisco Tech Veteran Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Skytap, the industry-leading service to run traditional IBM Power and x86 workloads natively in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead the company’s Product and Engineering teams. Tripathi joins Skytap during a period of significant growth and will be instrumental in leading product vision as the company enables enterprises to unlock cloud scalability, agility and value-added cloud native services for traditional workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005221/en/ Rahul Tripathi (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems

BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Gizmodo

Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second

Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
labroots.com

Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
studyfinds.org

New navigation system accurate to within 4 INCHES could make GPS obsolete

DELFT, Netherlands — A new hybrid optical wireless network is more accurate than GPS and can track vehicles in crowded cities to within four inches!. Self-driving cars may soon dominate the roadways of the future, which could be a scary prospect using today’s currently unreliable and unsynchronized global navigation satellite systems. Dutch researchers at Delft University of Technology and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam say American GPS and European Galileo navigation networks rely on satellite systems which often have their signals blocked or reflected through a phenomenon known as multipath propagation.
Aviation International News

Tupan Unveils Turbine-powered Cargo UAV

Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.
marktechpost.com

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Presents a New Metric TETA and a New Model TETer for Tracking Every Thing in the Wild

Estimating the trajectory of items in a video clip is the goal of multiple object tracking (MOT). While specific MOT standards only consider tracking objects from a small number of pre-defined categories, such as pedestrians and cars, the actual number of types of interest is enormous. Although the recent expansion of MOT to a wide range of categories may appear insignificant, it presents important issues regarding formulating and describing the community’s problem. In the same video sequence in Fig. 1, they display the tracking results from two trackers. Tracker A follows the object flawlessly but classifies it slightly incorrectly at the fine-grained level. Tracker B accurately categorizes the thing but does not follow it.
thefastmode.com

Ericsson, depa Partner to Drive 5G Digital Transformation in Thailand

Ericsson and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate towards driving 5G based digital transformation in Thailand. The collaboration entails sharing best practices, advanced understanding and Ericsson’s state-of-the-art technology to accelerate Thailand’s journey towards becoming a digital economy. As part of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain, Web3 Development: TON Foundation, which Supports The Open Network, Announces Hackathon

The TON Foundation, a non-profit association of developers and enthusiasts that exists to advance The Open Network (TON), has announced a global hackathon in collaboration with DoraHacks, a global hacker organization that “acts as a bridge, connecting hackers to enterprise challenges and entrepreneurial ideas.”. Titled, Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks, the virtual...
marktechpost.com

High-Performance Computing (HPC) And Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A desktop or a laptop with a 3 GHz processor can perform about 3 billion (10^9)calculations per second. Although this is much faster than what a human can do, it pales in comparison to High-Performance computing solutions, which can perform quadrillions (10^15) of calculations per second. High-Performance Computing (HPC) refers...
HackerNoon

2023 Observability Predictions: Open Source is the Key to Explosive Growth

The observability industry is projected to grow about 8% in 2023, a continuation of a strong growth trend since the 90’s. It’s a projection that’s easy to agree with from the inside looking out. Old players continue to scale, and new players crop up and move into new niches. There’s no horizon in sight. The continued economic growth is good news for investors, who pour billions more into ventures, new and old, year after year. But what’s the driver behind the unending expansion? The following are my predictions for observability in 2023, focused on new trends, capabilities, technologies, and fundamental drivers of value across a complex and evolving landscape.
TechSpot

Cloud customers spend too much for resources they never use

Why it matters: Cloud is always sold as a solution to spare money over on-premise hardware and traditional software applications. A recent report says otherwise, showing how cloud platforms can waste money if customers don't know how to manage resources efficiently, which they usually don't. According to a report by...
thefastmode.com

Cloverleaf Networks Joins the Connectbase Ecosystem

Connectbase, the marketplace for connectivity, announces that Cloverleaf Networks, a provider of customized networking and data solutions for business clients nationwide, is the newest member of The Connected World platform. The Connected World — Connectbase's SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers — details more than 1.8 billion locations across...

