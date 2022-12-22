Read full article on original website
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
wrestleview.com
Current card for Wednesday’s AEW Holiday Smash: TNT Title Match and more!
This coming Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be a Holiday Smash special, and will be the final show of 2022. The show will air live on TBS, and emanate from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Below is the current card for Wednesday’s show:. -TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe...
tjrwrestling.net
New Report On Sasha Banks Making Possible AEW Debut
A new report has shed more light on the rumours that Sasha Banks could be set to make her debut for AEW early in the new year. On the 11th of January 2023, AEW will return to Los Angeles for only the second time in company history when Dynamite and Rampage emanate from the Kia Forum. Tongues are wagging for the show already after Dr. Britt Baker DMD challenged Saraya to find a partner to face Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the show.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstars attend NBA game in Cleveland ahead of Holiday Live Event
WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae attended Friday night’s NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, ahead of the WWE Holiday Live Event this coming Wednesday at the same venue. The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Toronto Raptors, who defeated the Cavaliers 118-107.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood
Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Looking To Pursue Acting Career
There have been several wrestlers who have been able to find success in Hollywood after becoming a star in WWE and it looks like one top name is looking to break into the acting world. Seth Rollins recently spoke to WQAD News about his wife Becky Lynch’s aspirations, and he confirmed that she’s looking to do more acting work.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
MMAmania.com
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45
Legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Stephan Bonnar, has passed away at just 45 years old. UFC shared the unfortunate news on social media this afternoon (Sat., Dec. 24, 2022) that Bonnar had passed away. MMAmania.com was able to confirm with a source close to the situation of the tragic death.
wrestleview.com
Identities of ballerina during street fight and camera man attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
There was a spot during the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on Friday night’s taped episode of SmackDown where a ballerina came out from a giant gift box as it was opened by Kaiser and Vinci of the Imperium. The identity of the dancer is Ashley D’Amboise, who has...
wrestleview.com
AEW talent get engaged on Christmas Eve
AEW star W. Morrissey, who is going by Bill Bill and AEW backstage interviewer Lexy Nair are officially engaged. Nair, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, announced the news on Twitter, which you can check out below.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire WWE Hall Of Famer
A new report has explained why Triple H threatened to fire a WWE Hall of Famer and who was behind bringing the issue at hand to The Game’s desk. Recently, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at Tribute to the Extreme, an ECW revival event in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t make the show after WWE pulled the booking, with Triple H apparently threatening to fire D-Von from his role as an agent in the company if he attended.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
wrestleview.com
WWE is advertising a new match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
A new gimmick match looks to be taking place at January’s WWE Royal Rumble. WWE is airing a commercial during videos on their YouTube channel for a new “Pitch Black Match.” The advertisement ties-in to Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, which is returning to stores in January.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar Big E reveals his favorite pro wrestling gimmick
In speaking with These Urban Times, WWE Superstar Big E revealed his favorite pro wrestling gimmick is Sting’s Crow character. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
stillrealtous.com
Bruce Prichard On What Went Wrong With Mr. Kennedy In WWE
When Mr. Kennedy first arrived in WWE he immediately got people talking thanks to his mic skills and charisma. Kennedy feuded with some of the biggest names in the business and it seemed that he was on track to become one of the top stars in WWE. However, Mr. Kennedy...
wrestlingrumors.net
If You Need Her: WWE Hall Of Famer Ready For Royal Rumble If Needed (It Would Work)
She would work. In about a month, WWE will present its annual Royal Rumble event. As always, this will be one of the trickiest shows of the year, as it will feature a pair of Royal Rumble matches. With a total of sixth wrestlers between the two of them, those matches are going to require all hands on deck. Now a legend is offering her services if she is needed for the match.
