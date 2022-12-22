Read full article on original website
WJLA
Get your tickets to the December 29-30 "In The Water Basketball Battle" tournament now!
The Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County will host an inaugural “In the Water Basketball Battle” tournament including high school basketball teams from DC, MD, and VA at the Showplace Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on December 29 and 30. Electronic tickets sales makes it easy to participate in this family-friendly event just before the new year.
NBC Washington
Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School
A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school. The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been. For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as...
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
fox5dc.com
New DC bar brings Florida beach club vibe to Navy Yard
WASHINGTON - A new bar is bringing the vibes of a Florida beach club to D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood just in time for winter. The Florida-themed bar called Royal Sands Social Club is located at 26 N Street, Southeast, right across the street from Nationals Park, which you can see from the bar.
‘White dudes’: Proud Boys leader rips Oath Keepers despite reports of coordination
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio repudiated the Oath Keepers during his private testimony to the Jan. 6 committee last February, contradicting lawmakers' suggestion of ties between the two right-wing groups.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
WTOP
DC311 adds Go-Go music into customer service calls
D.C.’s 311 phone service will now play the District’s homegrown Go-Go music in the background while people navigate the service menu. DC311 provides a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors looking for services and information 24 hours a day and 365 days a year in the District.
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Winter weather expected to wreak havoc on holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Winter weather is expected to wreak havoc on holiday travel over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, arctic air and frigid temperatures will move through the country over the next few days. Airlines are already expecting cancellations and issuing advisories to customers. American Airlines has a […]
Cast, Creative Team of ‘The Best Man…The Final Chapters’ Comes to D.C.
Washington, D.C.’s special screening of “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” brought Hollywood home. The post Cast, Creative Team of ‘The Best Man…The Final Chapters’ Comes to D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
fox5dc.com
Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend
The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
390-Unit Multifamily Complex to Open in White Oak
Joint developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have announced plans to develop the ‘White Oak’ multifamily complex at 2220 Broadbirch Dr. in the White Oak Science Gateway Area. The project, slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to consist of 390 units...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
