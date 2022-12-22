Read full article on original website
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
natureworldnews.com
Significant Freezing Event in Northwest US Puts Ice on Runway, Sea-Tac Airport Flights Canceled
The Northeast US experiences a significant freezing event that causes ice to form on Sea-Tac Airport's runways. All flights were canceled, and the airport issued a closing announcement with no rebooking options for the day. Sea-Tac Airport Flights Canceled, No Rebooking. The Seattle airport and other major transit systems are...
natureworldnews.com
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
q13fox.com
Seattle Ice Storm ASMR
New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
q13fox.com
Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel
SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
Seattle ice storm shuts down Sea-Tac runways, adds to SFO holiday travel scramble
SAN FRANCISCO -- In a flash, they were all gone, morning flights to Seattle disappeared from the monitors at San Francisco International Thursday morning after an ice storm shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The cancellations merely piled onto those to airports in the East.More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport,...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Seattle, Portland at risk of potential ice storm before Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly concerned that the necessary atmospheric ingredients may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Pacific Northwest from Thursday into start of the holiday weekend. The region has already dealt with adverse conditions this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest...
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport runways close due to ice; hundreds of flights canceled throughout the day
SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled Friday morning and throughout the day due to icy conditions on the runways. According to FlightAware, Sea-Tac had nearly 500 cancelations. At about 5 a.m., airport officials said it had to close its runways indefinitely to de-ice the...
Courthouse News Service
Ride the Ducks collision suit falters
NB I-5 lanes briefly closed to clear icicles off of Seattle Convention Center tunnel ceiling
SEATTLE — Three lanes of northbound I-5 through Seattle were closed Thursday morning to clear large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel ceiling. All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m., although WSDOT is warning drivers to expect intermittent closures while freezing temperatures persist this week. Drivers...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
shorelineareanews.com
Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice
As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am. We remain optimistic that we...
davyjoneslockerroom.com
Seattle has turned into one giant ice rink
Wherever you live, one thing is probably true right now: it is cold. The greater Seattle area is in the middle of the iciest time in recent memory. Planes have been grounded, public transportation shut down, and the most confident winter drivers are...not succeeding in getting around downtown. However!. Seattle...
capitolhillseattle.com
City officials: Prepare for freezing rain and ice in Seattle
Weather forecasters and officials are warning Seattle residents to be prepared — You might be stuck where you are and with what you have on hand starting Friday morning. Freezing temperatures which saw Capitol Hill drop to 15 F overnight will continue into Friday morning as a storm arrives with a mix of probable snow and freezing rain. Depending on the timing of how things warm up by Friday afternoon, the area could be a real mess headed into the holiday weekend:
myedmondsnews.com
