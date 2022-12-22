ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Ice Storm ASMR

New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel

SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Seattle ice storm shuts down Sea-Tac runways, adds to SFO holiday travel scramble

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a flash, they were all gone, morning flights to Seattle disappeared from the monitors at San Francisco International Thursday morning after an ice storm shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The cancellations merely piled onto those to airports in the East.More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Seattle, Portland at risk of potential ice storm before Christmas

AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly concerned that the necessary atmospheric ingredients may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Pacific Northwest from Thursday into start of the holiday weekend. The region has already dealt with adverse conditions this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest...
SEATTLE, WA
Courthouse News Service

SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice

As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am. We remain optimistic that we...
KING COUNTY, WA
davyjoneslockerroom.com

Seattle has turned into one giant ice rink

Wherever you live, one thing is probably true right now: it is cold. The greater Seattle area is in the middle of the iciest time in recent memory. Planes have been grounded, public transportation shut down, and the most confident winter drivers are...not succeeding in getting around downtown. However!. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

City officials: Prepare for freezing rain and ice in Seattle

Weather forecasters and officials are warning Seattle residents to be prepared — You might be stuck where you are and with what you have on hand starting Friday morning. Freezing temperatures which saw Capitol Hill drop to 15 F overnight will continue into Friday morning as a storm arrives with a mix of probable snow and freezing rain. Depending on the timing of how things warm up by Friday afternoon, the area could be a real mess headed into the holiday weekend:
SEATTLE, WA
EDMONDS, WA

