PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley basketball kicked off the game on a 20-4 run and never looked back as they wrapped up non-conference play in style on Thursday night with a 74-55 win over the Akron Zips. The win was the 14th straight at Carver Arena for the Braves, dating back to January of 2021. Debuting their throwback script jerseys, BU was led by Rienk Mast’s 15 point, 13 rebound double-double. Ville Tahvanainen and Duke Deen each scored 14 for the Braves. Bradley will now have some time off to celebrate the holidays but return to Missouri Valley Conference Play next week. They visit Valley newcomer Belmont on Wednesday, December 28th at 7 p.m.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO