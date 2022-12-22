Read full article on original website
Maverick Insider: McKay reflects on MSU career
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Former Minnesota State goaltender and Hobey Baker award winner Dryden McKay returned to Mankato earlier this month as the program unveiled his banner at the team’s game against Bemidji State. McKay is a three-time All-American and helped the Mavericks to two Frozen Four appearances in his...
Bethany Lutheran College to host 24th Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Kwik Trip Holiday tournament will be held at Bethany Lutheran College this year from Dec. 27-29. This is the 24th time the tournament will be played. Eight teams are participating in the tournament. The first game starts at 6 p.m. Here is a full...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
Descendants of executed Dakota 38+2 ride to Mankato to honor ancestors
Riders lead their horses out of the Big Sioux River valley near Egan, S.D. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ben Hovland | MPR News. It’s been a long, hard journey for the Dakota 38+2 riders. They tended to the horses, making sure they’re fed and watered at the Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, S.D.
MCHS - Mankato releases most popular baby names for 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato has released its list of most popular baby names this year. The hospital delivered 1,230 babies in 2022 and more were boys by a slim margin at 51%. Topping the list for girls’ names was Harper with 10. On...
Quick Hits: MSU enters holiday break
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MnDOT announces road closures and travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – (6:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes again
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking forward to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, tonight, will have to reschedule. Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be closed again tonight due to the extreme temperatures and no travel advisory. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made...
Meet this week’s Golden Apple recipient, Katelyn Smith
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple recipient started working as a teacher just a few months ago, and she’s already making a strong impression at her school. Katelyn Smith is an elementary teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. “I think relationships really come first, especially with the upper elementary kids heading off to middle school next year,” said Smith.
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy in the midst of a blizzard. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 5 pm Friday. Co-op members are being asked to reduce energy usage due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Adopt a fire hydrant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways the public can help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow. The city of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant. Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire, so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.
Several lucky motorists were gifted with free gas, courtesy of Mankato Movers
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
