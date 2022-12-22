Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve and Day cancellations; current road levels
Around 2:00 Saturday afternoon the Logan County downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Champaign County remains on a Level 2 Snow Emergency. The wind chill on Christmas Eve will continue to be more than 20 below 0. Here is a list of churches that have cancelled services this weekend:
West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal at Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal to enjoy over Christmas. Employees, volunteers, and Santa and Mrs. Claus were all on hand to hand out meals to whoever wanted them. Besides ready to heat and eat ham dinners, the food bank also gave out free pet food for people who asked for it. This all started last year because they saw need locally that they were able to fill.
PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
Our Daily Bread reminding residents they are here to help and that they will be holding a Christmas Eve meal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Our Daily Bread offered their location to those who want to stay warm. The organization held their normal operation hours which many residents took advantage of in order to stay warm and get a hot meal. With the freezing temperatures, a flow of residents were able to stay inside the building while also connecting with one another. Our Daily Bread says that days like today are the reason that they are here to help people.
‘Fire showing;’ Crews fight visible flames at Montgomery Co. home
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township Fire responded to a house fire Saturday overnight. Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of West Hillcrest Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. after reports of a structure fire in a single-story home, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated. Crews at the scene reported visible...
UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental
UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
3 killed in a multivehicle crash in Shelby County Christmas Eve
The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 just south of Anna. The crash happened around 8:30 am. Saturday morning, and three people were killed. Some media reports say it involved a semi and two cars, and weather was a factor in the crash. No information has been released about the people killed, pending notification of next of kin. This comes one day after four people were killed on the Ohio Turnpike in a 46-car pileup around Sandusky. As of Saturday morning, crews were still removing commercial vehicles from the crash scene to reopen the turnpike.
Attempt to thaw pipes results in house fire in Clark County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — An attempt to thaw frozen pipes led to a house fire in Clark County Friday afternoon. Bethel Township fire crews were called to the 200 block of Greenacres Drive to reports of a fire around 1 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire...
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
Police and other local organizations working to provide food and shelter for the homeless
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local organizations are working together in order to help the homeless during the upcoming harsh storm. The Lima Police Department has posted information on their Facebook page on where homeless people can get shelter and a meal when the weather hits. Organizations like the Red Cross and the local soup kitchen have offered their services to those that are homeless. The Lima Police Department will also be handing out food to those in need thanks to their GAP program.
Families invited to Allen County Regional Airport's first "The Flight Before Christmas" event
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Our local airport continues a new tradition of inviting families to their hangar for holiday activities. The Allen County Regional Airport held their first annual "The Flight Before Christmas" event Thursday afternoon. They decided to provide families a fun day for Christmas after around 1,000 people attended their Halloween "Scareport" trick or treating event.
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
Christmas Drop-In Event provides holiday fun for kids at the Bradfield Community Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bradfield Community Center is providing kids with something to do while they're out of school. The Bradfield Community Center held a Christmas drop-in event. Kids ages 6 to 13 were invited to spend the afternoon doing a wide variety of activities and making new friends. They could play basketball in the gymnasium, decorate cookies, make Christmas crafts, play board games, and more. This event was offered to give parents and their children a chance to get to know the Bradfield Center and their staff.
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Springfield crews respond to second ‘fully involved’ house fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a second residential house fire in Springfield early Friday morning. Springfield Township and the city of Springfield Fire responded to a single-story, residential house fire on the 2100 block of Scioto Drive at around 6:10 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Residents can expect changes to waste collection schedule through the holidays
Waste collection will be operating on a different schedule due to the holidays, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Division of Waste Collection. For Dayton residents, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd., the spokesperson said. There will be no bulk collection scheduled for the days of Dec. 23rd., Dec. 30th., and Jan. 6th.
Pre-holiday storm leaves travelers ‘stranded’ at Dayton International Airport
"It's too much for me," a traveler at DIA said. "In all my years, I don't think it has ever been this cold. I grew up here, and I don't think it has ever been in the negatives since I've been alive."
West Ohio Food Bank is handing out pre-cooked ham dinners on Christmas Eve
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is helping put a meal on the table this holiday weekend. They are handing out a pre-cooked ready-to-heat and eat ham dinner. It will be this Saturday on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The process will be much like their regular distribution day. Enter on the west side and exit on the east side. The "to-go" dinners will be handed to you.
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
Lima Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center Jan. 6 Blood Drive
Press Release from Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services: DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 730 W. Market St., Lima.
