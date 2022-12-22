UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO