Four Bills voted to Pro Bowl

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, and safety Jordan Poyer have all been voted to the Pro Bowl, while twelve other Bills players were voted in as alternates.

It is Diggs' third Pro Bowl honor and Allen's second time being selected. Morse and Poyer were each selected for the first time.

The players will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Follow me on Twitter @SalSports